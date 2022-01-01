The Raiders have three defensive starters back from the COVID-19 reserve list.

The team activated cornerback Casey Hayward and a pair of linebackers — Cory Littleton and Denzel Perryman — on Saturday. Defensive tackle Darius Philon also came off the list and will be eligible to play against the Colts on Sunday.

Hayward has started all 15 games and has 41 tackles this season. Perryman was added to the injury report upon being activated and he’s listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

The Raiders also elevated safety Jordan Brown, center Hroniss Grasu, wide receiver Tyron Johnson, and defensive tackle Damion Square from the practice squad. They’ll all revert back after Sunday’s game.

Raiders activate Casey Hayward, Denzel Perryman and Cory Littleton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk