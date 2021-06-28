Raiders accomplished offseason goal to get younger

Over the last few decades, the Raiders have been one of the league’s oldest teams. It’s a strategy that actually worked well for Jon Gruden early in the 2000s as he was able to squeeze out one or two more great seasons from older veterans.

But entering the 2021 offseason, the Raiders had a clear plan to get younger (and faster). The team moved on from several older players, including Rodney Hudson, Gabe Jackson, Trent Brown, Lamarcus Joyner and Tyrell Williams. They also saved a ton of money by trading or releasing these players, but they now have a considerably younger roster, especially on offense.

In a recent article by ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez, he explained that the Raiders did accomplish their offseason goal of getting younger. Here is a snippet of his thoughts on the offseason the Raiders had this year:

“The Raiders wanted to get younger, less expensive and deeper. Mission accomplished. That does not mean Las Vegas necessarily got better, but the Raiders did add depth, especially on the offensive and defensive lines. Time will tell if improved play is also in the mix. Games are won and lost in the trenches”

The offensive line was the biggest area of concern as it was the most expensive unit in the league last season. On top of that, their starting five played a total of just three snaps together last season, according to Gutierrez. For the amount of money this team has invested into the offensive line, they simply couldn’t afford for that to happen again.

This offseason was about clearing the deck for the Raiders, resetting the clock on their rebuild. Considering their cap situation heading into 2022 and 2023, the Raiders are in a prime position to be aggressive again in free agency and trades.

But in the meantime, they are hoping that several of their young players, especially on the offensive line, can prove to be quality starters in 2021. Time will tell how this offseason plan worked out for Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock.

