Raiders have 9th most cap space entering 2023 offseason

The Raiders are going to have one busy offseason ahead of them as the NFL announced the 2023 salary cap of $224 million. That is slightly more than expected as the cap rose by more than $8 million this year alone.

The Raiders are ahead of the game a bit as they have more than $22 million in cap space available to them going into February, according to Pro Football Focus. That gives the Raiders the ninth-most cap space in the league as of January 30.

The Raiders will clear even more cap space once they move Derek Carr, which is likely to come via trade. According to OverTheCap.com, the Raiders would save more than $29 million this year by trading or releasing Carr before the new league year.

They could also easily restructure the deals of Maxx Crosby and Kolton Miller, which would save them a combined $21 million. So if the Raiders want to be aggressive in free agency, they’ll certainly have the cap space to do so.

Look for the Raiders to add a veteran free-agent quarterback this offseason and try to retain Josh Jacobs. But expect Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels to continue to be aggressive in rebuilding their defense through free agency.

List

Top 50 NFL players scheduled to become free agents in 2023

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire