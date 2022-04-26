Raiders 7-round mock draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is upon us. The Raiders currently have five picks in said draft, with their first pick at 86 overall in the third round. For those living under a rock the past few months, they traded their first and second-round picks to Green Bay for wide receiver Davante Adams.

There could certainly be some movement on the Raiders’ part, either adding picks via trade, packaging picks to move up, or moving down for more lower picks. But, as of now, we work with what they’ve got. And I make my predictions as if they will stand pat with those picks.

Here we go. My one and only seven-round mock draft of 2022.

Round 3, No. 86 -- Abraham Lucas, T, Washington State

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

No position last season was a bigger issue than that of right tackle. And no tackle in this draft has more experience at right tackle than Lucas. The 6-6, 315-pounder has been a full-time starting right tackle for the Cougars for the past four years. He was Second-Team All-Pac 12 the first three years and First Team All-Pac 12 last season.

Round 4, No. 126 -- Matthew Butler, DI, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (94) defends at the 2021 Music City Bowl NCAA college football game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Purdue

Being a team captain for the Volunteers speaks to his character. Putting up five sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss and 47 combined tackles this past season speaks to his talent. His floor is a rotational 3-tech.

Round 5, No. 164 -- Danny Gray, WR, SMU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The former JuCo transfer, has yet to reach his full potential as a receiver. His arrow is up and his 4.33 speed is something you can’t teach. Last season the 5-11, 186-pound deep threat averaged 16.4 yards per catch and scored nine touchdowns.

Round 5, No. 165 -- Dohnovan West, C, Arizona St

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After a season in which he was named First-Team All Pac 12 at left guard, West moved to center in 2021. He started the season in the middle and earned Second-Team All Pac 12 honors. A 6-3, 296-pound interior lineman with center guard versatility who is just 20 years old. Already talented with room to grow.

Story continues

Round 7, No. 226 -- Damone Clark, LB, LSU

Damone Clark 18 makes a tackle as The LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers in Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Talent-wise, Damone Clark is a day two pick. But he had back surgery recently and is expected to miss his entire rookie season. There as some who expect that will cause him to fall to the back part of the draft. At which point a team like the Raiders with their coach and GM coming from a forward-thinking franchise like the Pats could snatch him up and stash him, basically getting a top 100 pick ‘rookie’ next season.

