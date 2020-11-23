The Raiders gave the Chiefs their only loss this season, 40-32 in Week 5. They opened Sunday Night Football with a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Josh Jacobs, who had 23 carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns in the first meeting with the Chiefs, scored on a 2-yard touchdown run.

The Raiders lead 7-0 with 3:35 gone.

Derek Carr was 2-for-2 for 55 yards, completing a 29-yard pass to Nelson Agholor and a 26-yarder to Darren Waller.

Jacobs gained 20 yards on four carries.

Raiders take 7-0 lead on Josh Jacobs touchdown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk