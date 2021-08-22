Raiders 53-man roster projection

Levi Damien
·1 min read
Preseason game two is in the books. Cutdown number two is days away. Rather than wait for that next cutdown to make roster projections — which would be easier — I’m going bold and doing it now, when the roster sits at 85 players. Cuz that’s how I roll.

Quarterbacks:

IN (3): Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota, Nathan Peterman

OUT: None

Running backs:

IN (4): Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Alec Ingold, Trey Ragas

OUT: Jalen Richard (IR), BJ Emmons, Garrett Groshek

Wide receiver:

IN (6): Henry Ruggs III, John Brown, Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards, Willie Snead, Zay Jones

OUT: Keelan Doss, Marcell Ateman, DJ Turner, Dillon Stoner

Tight end:

IN (3): Darren Waller, Foster Moreau, Derek Carrier

OUT: Nick Bowers, Matt Bushman, Alex Ellis

Offensive linemen:

IN (9): Kolton Miller, Richie Incognito, Andre James, Denzelle Good, Alex Leatherwood, Brandon Parker, John Simpson, Nick Martin, Patrick Omameh

OUT: Lester Cotton Sr, Jeremiah Poutasi, Jimmy Morrissey, Parker Ehinger, Jaryd Jones-Smith, Kamaal Seymour (IR)

Defensive tackles:

IN (5): Johnathan Hankins, Solomon Thomas, Quinton Jefferson, Darius Philon, Gerald McCoy

OUT: Matt Dickerson, Darius Stills, Niles Scott

Defensive ends:

IN (5): Maxx Crosby, Yannick Ngakoue, Clelin Ferrell, Malcolm Koonce, Carl Nassib

OUT: Gerri Green, Kendal Vickers

Linebackers:

IN (5): Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkoski, KJ Wright*, Divine Deablo, Tanner Muse

OUT: Nicholas Morrow (IR), Darron Lee, Max Richardson, Asmar Bilal Javin White (IR), Te’Von Coney

Cornerback:

IN (6): Trayvon Mullen, Casey Hayward, Nate Hobbs, Damon Arnette, Keisean Nixon, Amik Robertson

OUT: Nevin Lawson (Suspended), Isaiah Johnson, Blidi Wreh-Wilson, Rasul Douglas

Safeties:

IN (4): Johnathan Abram, Tre’von Moehrig, Tyree Gillespie, Karl Joseph

OUT: Dallin Leavitt, Roderic Teamer

Specialists:

IN (3): K Daniel Carlson, P AJ Cole, LS Trent Sieg

OUT: Corliss Waitman

*Predicted roster addition

