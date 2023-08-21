Raiders 53-man roster prediction for 2023 season
The Raiders have had month of camp, two sets of joint practices and two preseason game to let the players prove they deserve a spot on the roster. And, so, with a week until teams must cut down from 90 to 53 players, it’s time to make a prediction as to who will make the Raiders’ 53-man roster.
Quarterbacks (3)
IN: Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Aidan O’Connell
OUT: Chase Garbers
Running backs (5)
IN: Josh Jacobs, Jakob Johnson (FB), Zamir White, Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah
OUT: Brittain Brown, Sincere McCormick, Austin Walter, Damien Williams
Wide receivers (6)
IN: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow, Tre Tucker, DeAndre Carter, Phillip Dorsett
OUT: Chris Lacy, Isaiah Zuber, Cam Sims, Kristian Wilkerson, Keelan Cole
Tight ends (3)
IN: Michael Mayer, Austin Hooper, Jacob Hollister
OUT: Cole Fotheringham, Jesper Horsted, John Samuel Shenker
Offensive linemen (8)
IN: Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, Andre James, Greg Van Roten, Jermaine Eluemunor, Alex Bars, Thayer Munford, Netane Muti
OUT: Justin Herron, Vitaly Gurman, Jordan Meredith, Hroniss Grasu, Dalton Wagner, McClendon Curtis
Defensive linemen (10)
IN: Bilal Nichols, Jerry Tillery, Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones, Neil Farrell Jr, Malcolm Koonce, Jordan Willis, Tyree Wilson, John Jenkins, Byron Young
OUT: Adam Butler, David Ebuka Agoha, George Tarlas, Isaac Rochell, Adam Plant, Nesta Jade Silvera, Matthew Butler
Linebackers (5)
IN: Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson, Amari Burney, Curtis Bolton
OUT: Darien Butler, Kana’i Mauga, Drake Thomas
Cornerbacks (5)
IN: Marcus Peters, Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Duke Shelley, David Long Jr
OUT: Sam Webb, Amik Robertson, Tyler Hall, Ike Brown, Azizi Heam, Bryce Cosby, Brandon Facyson
Safeties (5)
IN: Marcus Epps, Tre’von Moehrig, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Christopher Smith II, Roderic Teamer
OUT: Jaydon Grant, Jaquan Johnson
Specialists (3)
IN: K Daniel Carlson, P AJ Cole, LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
OUT: None