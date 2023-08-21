Raiders 53-man roster prediction for 2023 season

The Raiders have had month of camp, two sets of joint practices and two preseason game to let the players prove they deserve a spot on the roster. And, so, with a week until teams must cut down from 90 to 53 players, it’s time to make a prediction as to who will make the Raiders’ 53-man roster.

Quarterbacks (3)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 13: Quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo #10 and Brian Hoyer #7 of the Las Vegas Raiders talk on the sideline in the first quarter of a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the 49ers 34-7. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

IN: Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Aidan O’Connell

OUT: Chase Garbers

Running backs (5)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 23: Running backs Josh Jacobs #28 and Zamir White #35 of the Las Vegas Raiders warm up before a game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Texans 38-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

IN: Josh Jacobs, Jakob Johnson (FB), Zamir White, Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah

OUT: Brittain Brown, Sincere McCormick, Austin Walter, Damien Williams

Wide receivers (6)

Nov 6, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) wait for the snap during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

IN: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow, Tre Tucker, DeAndre Carter, Phillip Dorsett

OUT: Chris Lacy, Isaiah Zuber, Cam Sims, Kristian Wilkerson, Keelan Cole

Tight ends (3)

HENDERSON, NEVADA – JULY 27: Tight end Michael Mayer #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs on a field during the team’s training camp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on July 27, 2023 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

IN: Michael Mayer, Austin Hooper, Jacob Hollister

OUT: Cole Fotheringham, Jesper Horsted, John Samuel Shenker

Offensive linemen (8)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 02: The Las Vegas Raiders, including offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. #77 and center Andre James #68, wait to take the field for a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 32-23. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

IN: Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, Andre James, Greg Van Roten, Jermaine Eluemunor, Alex Bars, Thayer Munford, Netane Muti

OUT: Justin Herron, Vitaly Gurman, Jordan Meredith, Hroniss Grasu, Dalton Wagner, McClendon Curtis

Defensive linemen (10)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 18: Chandler Jones #55 and Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after Crosby recorded a sack in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

IN: Bilal Nichols, Jerry Tillery, Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones, Neil Farrell Jr, Malcolm Koonce, Jordan Willis, Tyree Wilson, John Jenkins, Byron Young

OUT: Adam Butler, David Ebuka Agoha, George Tarlas, Isaac Rochell, Adam Plant, Nesta Jade Silvera, Matthew Butler

Linebackers (5)

Las Vegas Raiders’ Divine Deablo (5) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

IN: Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson, Amari Burney, Curtis Bolton

OUT: Darien Butler, Kana’i Mauga, Drake Thomas

Cornerbacks (5)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 13: Cornerback Marcus Peters #24 of the Las Vegas Raiders gestures as he walks off the field after the Raiders’ 34-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

IN: Marcus Peters, Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Duke Shelley, David Long Jr

OUT: Sam Webb, Amik Robertson, Tyler Hall, Ike Brown, Azizi Heam, Bryce Cosby, Brandon Facyson

Safeties (5)

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig drops into pass coverage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

IN: Marcus Epps, Tre’von Moehrig, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Christopher Smith II, Roderic Teamer

OUT: Jaydon Grant, Jaquan Johnson

Specialists (3)

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 04: Daniel Carlson #2 of the Las Vegas Raiders kicks a 55-yard field goal during the first half of the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ** Daniel Carlson

IN: K Daniel Carlson, P AJ Cole, LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

OUT: None

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire