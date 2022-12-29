Raiders, 49ers Wednesday Week 17 injury report: CB Rock Ya-sin returns

Two names you won’t see on the injury report are Chandler Jones and Denzel Perryman as both were placed on injured reserve today. That and Divine Deablo still on IR makes the injury report look rather light this week.

In addition, the Raiders got Rock Ya-Sin back at practice. The veteran cornerback had missed the past three weeks with a knee injury. He was limited Wednesday.

CB Rock Ya-Sin returned to practice for #Raiders. Derek Carr takes personal day. pic.twitter.com/maPzgx8qn8 — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) December 28, 2022

The only player listed as not practicing for the Raiders was Derek Carr. He is not at practice after being replaced as the starter by Jarrett Stidham.

Josh McDaniels also said Chase Garbers would be the backup for Stidham the remainder of the season, which would render Carr inactive, so there’s no reason for him to practice over the final two weeks as the Raiders look to the offseason.

The 49ers had several players not practice on Wednesday, but we won’t get a better idea of their potential status until at least Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire