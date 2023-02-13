Raiders are a 40-1 longshot to win Super Bowl 58

The Super Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2024. But will the Raiders be playing on their home field? According to oddsmakers, it’s pretty unlikely.

BetMGM posted their odds for Super Bowl 58 and it’s not surprising that the Raiders weren’t near the top of the list. They currently sit as a 40-1 longshot, which is tied for the 18th-best odds in the NFL.

As you would expect, the Chiefs are the current favorites (+600) after taking home the Lombardi Trophy this season. Behind them are two other AFC teams the Bengals (+850) and Bills (+900) as they round out the top three teams going into the offseason.

It’s a bit surprising that the Raiders even have odds that high as there are other teams with more established rosters and quarterbacks, such as the Seahawks, Titans, and Patriots. But oddsmakers might be anticipating the Raiders adding a top-tier quarterback in free agency or in a trade in the upcoming days.

The Raiders are certainly a longshot to win the Super Bowl, but we’ve seen plenty of underdogs make it in the past. Will the Raiders be the next team to play a Super Bowl on their home turf? We shall see.

