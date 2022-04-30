Raiders 3rd round pick Dylan Parham to be ‘cross-trained’ at center, guard

All through the draft process, the Raiders have talked about valuing versatility, particularly along the offensive line. So, when they made Dylan Parham their first pick at 90 overall, it made a whole lot of sense.

Parham has extensive experience, starting every game over the past four seasons for Memphis at both guard spots as well as right tackle. And since he started the draft process, the book on him is that he translates to the center position in the pros.

He began his college career starting two seasons at left guard. Then after a season at right tackle, he earned First Team All AAC at right guard. The Raiders could potentially use him at either guard or center and his ability to do both made him all the more intriguing.

“Definitely a part of the allure,” said GM Dave Ziegler of Parham’s versatility. “The value of a guy that can come in and play two spots. Just adds depth to your team. That’s an important part of the evaluation. Allows you the opportunity to add more players to the game.”

Parham, of course, said he would play wherever the Raiders ask him to play. The center position comes with a longer list of demands than guard, so there are reasons why NFL talent evaluators see him translating to center.

“I feel like center-wise, my intelligence,” said Parham. “I’ve had 51 starts throughout my time at Memphis so I’ve seen a lot of football. I’ve learned a lot of different things, seeing defenses and things like that, so I feel like it’s a combination of a lot of things.”

There is a large group of interior lineman on this Raiders team, but none of them have a lock on a spot. Parham will be thrown into that mix with the opportunity to earn a starting job.

“We’re going to let him come in and see what he can do,” said Ziegler. “And the more he can do, we’re going to allow him to do. We’re not going to set out with ‘you’re going to start here or start there. We’ll just give him an opportunity and see where it goes.”

“All our offensive linemen, they all get cross-trained across the board. . . The interior guys all work at guard and center. He’ll be no different than all the other guys on our team. We’ll give all the guys opportunities to work at both spots.”