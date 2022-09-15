Raiders have 3 starter miss Wednesday’s practice

The Arizona Cardinals are not the only team this week dealing with injuries to starters. Their Week 2 opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders, also have starters who are hurt.

They already had to place one starter — cornerback Anthony Averett — on injured reserve after their Week 1 24-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

When they hit the practice field Wednesday, four players sat out, including three starters.

The details for the Raiders’ first injury report are below.

Did not participate

RB Brandon Bolden (hamstring), C Andre James (concussion), S Tre’von Moehrig (hip), LB Denzel Perryman (ankle)

James, Moehrig and Perryman are all starters and all exited their game in Week 1. Concussions always make things tricky.

Full participation

CB Nate Hobbs (back)

If Hobbs’ injury were more serious, it would raise questions about the Raiders’ depth at cornerback, as they already have to replace Averett, but his getting full work in on Wednesday is a positive sign.

Cardinals' Wednesday injury report

Did not participate

OL Kelvin Beachum (rest)

TE Zach Ertz (calf)

OL Rodney Hudson (rest)

WR Andy Isabella (back)

WR Rondale Moore (hamstring)

S Jalen Thompson (toe)

DL J.J. Watt (calf)

Limited participation

CB Trayvon Mullen (toe)

OL Justin Pugh (neck)

Full participation

CB Marco Wilson (ankle)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire