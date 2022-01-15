Raiders out to 3-0 lead in Cincinnati

The Raiders have scored the first points of this postseason.

Daniel Carlson capped the first possession of Saturday’s game in Cincinnati with a 47-yard field goal that put the Raiders up 3-0 with just over nine minutes to play in the first quarter.

The Raiders picked up a pair of first downs and moved to a second-and-one on a Josh Jacobs catch, but a false start by Darren Waller pushed the Raiders back and Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton broke up a third down throw for Hunter Renfrow. Derek Carr was 4-of-4 for 40 yards before that incompletion.

Now Joe Burrow will take his first playoff snaps as the Bengals try for their first playoff win in 30 years.

