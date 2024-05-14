Raiders 2024 regular season strength of schedule

We know the opponents the Raiders face for the upcoming season, both home and away. So, even before the official release of the schedule Wednesday, we know where the Raiders will land in terms of the strength of that schedule.

There are a couple ways to go about gauging how strong a team’s schedule is. First, there’s simply the way of going by each opponent’s win totals from last season.

By that measure, the Raiders are tied for the eighth strongest schedule with opponents coming in with a combined win percentage of .512.

Every team's strength of schedule for the season. 👀 Where does your team land? 📺: NFL Schedule Release — Wednesday 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN2

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/saMdDwJXIf — NFL (@NFL) May 14, 2024

The second way to judge strength of schedule is by using betting odds and lines.

Sharp Football Analysis put together their strength of schedule based on projected win totals from betting odds.

For some teams, the difference between using the previous season’s totals and projected totals via lines, can change their place in the order drastically. For instance, the Broncos come in 19th in terms of SOS based on 2023 opponent win totals, but they jump way up to a spot ahead of the Raiders with the eighth strongest schedule when using projected win totals.

As it pertains to the Raiders, things don’t really change much depending on which metric used. They come in with the ninth strongest schedule in projected win totals. So, roughly the same spot as with 2023 opponent win totals. Still just inside the top ten.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire