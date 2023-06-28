Raiders 2023 training camp report date announced

We now know when to expect the Raiders to arrive at training camp. NFL Communications announced the dates and locations for all 32 NFL teams. Here’s the details for the Raiders.

Location: Raiders HQ, Henderson NV

Rookies report: July 20

Veterans report: July 25

The rookies will arrive on July 20 and be accompanied by the quarterbacks as well as first year players for a three-day pre-camp warm-up.

The remainder of the Raiders players will arrive on July 25, putting their first actual camp practice on July 26.

Typically speaking, they will do light drills and walk-thrus for the first three days before they are allowed to don pads.

The first preseason game pits them against the San Francisco 49ers on August 13 at Allegiant Stadium. They will also hold joint practices with the 49ers at the Raiders’ Henderson facility in the days leading up to that preseason matchup.

They will then travel to Los Angeles to hold joint practices with the Rams prior to their next preseason game at SoFi Stadium in LA on August 19.

