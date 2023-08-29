Raiders 2023 roster cuts tracker
As of a few days ago, the Raiders were sitting at 91 players including IPP player David Agoha. Now their task of trimming the roster to 53 players has begun. The first 11 moves were announced Sunday.
Tuesday, as the deadline approaches, more cuts are coming in. Here is the list which will be updated as they are revealed:
S Jaquan Johnson — per Adam Schefter
DT Isaac Rochell — per himself
Cuts total so far: 13
Cuts remaining: 25