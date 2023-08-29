Raiders 2023 roster cut-down tracker

The Las Vegas Raiders are cutting down their roster to 53 players on Tuesday. A few moves have already rolled in before the 4:00 PM ET deadline. Here is an updated tracker of all the moves that have happened so far.

SS Jaquan Johnson

Raiders have released veteran safety Jaquan Johnson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

DE Isaac Rochell

I’ve been released by the @Raiders — Isaac Christopher Rochell (@isaacrochell91) August 29, 2023

