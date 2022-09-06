Raiders 2022 game-by-game season prediction

Can you feel it? The 2022 NFL season is upon us. We are just a couple days from the season opener on Thursday night between the Bills and Rams and less than a week from the Raiders’ season opener in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

Before that happens, there’s the business of making some season predictions. So, let’s do it. Game-by-game for the Raiders to find a final season record prediction.

Week 1: AT Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 8, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers will be without JC Jackson for this one. But with a fresh Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack coming off the edge, they may not need fine cornerback play. The Chargers will be looking for revenge for the final game of last season and they will get it.

Result: LOSS (0-1)

Week 2: vs Arizona Cardinals

Aug 15, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray will give the Raiders defenders all they can handle with his mobility. But he will be without DeAndre Hopkins and that will be enough for the Cardinals to fall in Las Vegas.

Result: WIN (1-1)

Week 3: At Tennessee Titans

Dec 8, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) shake hands after the game at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. The Titans defeated the Raiders 42-21. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Tannehill has never lost to the Raiders. Either in Miami or in Tennessee. That streak ends this season. Without edge rusher Harold Landry in the lineup, Derek Carr is able to find his game breaking targets to win this duel.

Result: WIN (2-1)

Week 4: vs Denver Broncos

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch against Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The first home rivalry game has the Allegiant crowd rockin’. This one will be a good one, but the Raiders just edge the Broncos in a knock-down, drag-out fight.

Result: WIN (3-1)

Week 5: At Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the Chiefs at Arrowhead.

Result: LOSS (3-2)

Week 7: vs Houston Texans

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Laremy Tunsil #78 of the Houston Texans blocks Maxx Crosby #98 of the Oakland Raiders during the first half at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Texans are a hot mess led by QB Davis Mills.

Result: WIN (4-2)

Week 8: At New Orleans Saints

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders rushes past Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Saints defense is good enough that they won nine games last season with the combo of Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston at QB. I’d expect Dennis Allen to have some trouble sustaining that long term.

Result: WIN (5-2)

Week 9: At Jacksonville Jaguars

Aug 4, 2022; Canton, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (38) and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Josh Thompson (23) defend against Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) in the fourth quarter the Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wake me when the Jags aren’t an NFL doormat.

Result: WIN (6-2)

Week 10: vs Indianapolis Colts

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs toward the end zone Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The play was ruled down at the spot of the reception.

Another team with an outstanding defense. This one went out and got themselves a real starting QB. It proves to be too much for the Raiders.

Result: LOSS (6-3)

Week 11: At Denver Broncos

Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig (25) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

For years Russell Wilson enjoyed some sweet home field advantage in Seattle. He will enjoy that again in Denver and handle the Raiders.

Result: LOSS (6-4)

Week 12: At Seattle Seahawks

Aug 29, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Oakland Raiders Oakland Raiders running back Mack Brown carries the ball while being defended by Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jeremy Boykins (1) during the first half at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of Seattle, that’s what the Raiders head the week after. But Wilson isn’t going to be there, so the Raiders should be able to handle business against the “12th man.”

Result: WIN (7-4)

Week 13: vs Los Angeles Chargers

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers free safety Derwin James (33) at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers return to Allegiant where their 2021 season playoffs hopes died. They’re much better team this time around and this time win the shootout.

Result: LOSS (7-5)

Week 14: At Los Angeles Rams

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 21: Bryce Perkins #16 of the Los Angeles Rams looks to pass against Nate Hobbs #39 of the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at SoFi Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Raiders head to face the reigning Super Bowl champs in their house. I’m not going to predict that upset.

Result: LOSS (7-6)

Week 15: vs New England Patriots

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 26: Defensive end Malcolm Koonce #51 of the Las Vegas Raiders sacks quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots during their preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 23-6. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Josh McDaniels welcomes in his old team to face off against his mentor Bill Belichick. For the second time as they Pats faced them in joint practices and the preseason finale. This one is for real. And Tom Brady isn’t coming out that tunnel.

Result: WIN (8-6)

Week 16: At Pittsburgh Steelers

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Damon Arnette (right) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Las Vegas won 26-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The entire offseason Mike Tomlin has been refusing to announce who is starting QB will be between Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. A sure sign they don’t actually have one.

Result: WIN (9-6)

Week 17: vs San Francisco 49ers

Dec 7, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) prepares to run a play against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter at O.co Coliseum. The Raiders defeated the 49ers 24-13. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers have two QBs too. But their situation is very different than the Steelers. The 49ers field a smothering defense. They swept the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in the regular season and were within three points of beating them a third time to go to the Super Bowl. They did this with Jimmy Garopollo at QB. They head into the season with Trey Lance as their starter and Garopollo as the backup. And by this point in the season, that whole situation will have worked itself out.

Result: LOSS (9-7)

Week 18: vs Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not Arrowhead. But even at Allegiant last season, the score wasn’t close with the Raiders getting blown out 41-14. The gap between these two teams may have closed some this year. But perhaps not by four touchdowns.

Result: LOSS

Final Record: 9-8

