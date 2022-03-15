Raiders 2022 free-agent tracker

The 2022 NFL offseason is here and the Raiders have already begun making moves. Here is a list of every move they have made so far.

CB Darius Phillips (one-year deal for $2.25M)

Phillips agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders on Tuesday that is expected to be worth $2.25 million. He has appeared in 47 career games, starting 10 with the Bengals. He is expected to compete for the No. 4 cornerback job and should play a ton on special teams.

