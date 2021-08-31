Raiders 2021 roster cut tracker

By Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, the Raiders will have to cut down their roster from 80 players to 53. That means a lot of talented players are going to hit the open market in the next several hours. To help keep track of all the roster moves, this will be your go-to page for all of the cuts the Raiders make today.

This is a page that will update frequently, so be sure to bookmark it and continue to refresh all day long.

