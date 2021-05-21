Raiders 2021 preseason schedule: First-ever Allegiant Stadium game with fans set

This season the NFL added a 17th regular-season game. In the process, they cut the preseason down to three contests. When the initial schedule was released last week, we knew only the home and away opponents for the preseason and what order in which they’d be played. Today the Raiders released the actual dates.

With it, you can mark your calendars for your first chance to see the Raiders take the field in their new Allegiant stadium.

Week 1, Saturday, Aug 14, 6pm: vs Seahawks

Week 2, Saturday, Aug 21, 7pm: @ Rams

Week 3, Sunday, Aug 29, 1pm @ 49ers

Last season, there was no preseason football player due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Likewise, the Raiders played their home opener in week two against the Saints to an empty stadium. The anticipation has built up now, so expect to see and hear that in the preseason opener on August 14.

That opener against the Seahawks is the Raiders’ only home preseason game this year. From there the Raiders head for their two previous homes in LA to face the Rams and then to the Bay Area to face their old rival 49ers.

