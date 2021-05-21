Round 2 from Kiawah Island:

PGA leaderboard: Phil Mickelson grabs the clubhouse lead, but he may not keep it

Raiders 2021 preseason schedule: First-ever Allegiant Stadium game with fans set

Levi Damien
·1 min read

This season the NFL added a 17th regular-season game. In the process, they cut the preseason down to three contests. When the initial schedule was released last week, we knew only the home and away opponents for the preseason and what order in which they’d be played. Today the Raiders released the actual dates.

With it, you can mark your calendars for your first chance to see the Raiders take the field in their new Allegiant stadium.

Week 1, Saturday, Aug 14, 6pm: vs Seahawks
Week 2, Saturday, Aug 21, 7pm: @ Rams
Week 3, Sunday, Aug 29, 1pm @ 49ers

Last season, there was no preseason football player due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Likewise, the Raiders played their home opener in week two against the Saints to an empty stadium. The anticipation has built up now, so expect to see and hear that in the preseason opener on August 14.

That opener against the Seahawks is the Raiders’ only home preseason game this year. From there the Raiders head for their two previous homes in LA to face the Rams and then to the Bay Area to face their old rival 49ers.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

Recommended Stories

  • Dates, times set for Chargers’ 2021 preseason schedule

    Find out when the Los Angeles Chargers will take the field in preparation for the 2021 regular season.

  • NFL Team Preview: Dolphins are better in reality than for fantasy

    The Dolphins added some interesting pieces this offseason, but it's not clear what kind of fantasy impact the team will make in 2021. Our analysts take a closer look.

  • Reports: Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg under criminal tax investigation

    The New York attorney general's office has begun a criminal tax investigation into Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, CNN first reported Wednesday.Why it matters: Weisselberg has not been accused of any wrongdoing, but investigators are pushing for him to cooperate with them in their investigation into former President Trump's organization, per CNN and the New York Times.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announced on Tuesday a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization, working with the Manhattan district attorney's office while also keeping open its civil inquiry into the company's financial records.The investigation is looking into potential bank, tax and insurance fraud.The big picture: Investigators from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office last month reportedly seized financial records from Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg.James' investigators are looking at "whether taxes were paid on fringe benefits" from Trump gave him, "including cars and tens of thousands of dollars in private school tuition for at least one" of Weisselberg's grandchildren, the Times reports.Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's office is examining the CFO's Trump Organization role, personal finances and benefits allegedly given to his son Barry Weisselberg, who is also a Trump Organization employee, according to CNN.What they're saying: James' office declined to comment and representatives for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. Trump said earlier Wednesday that the investigation "is in desperate search of a crime.""These investigations have also been going on for years with members and associates of the Trump Organization being viciously attacked, harassed, and threatened, in order to say anything bad about the 45th President of the United States."TrumpGo deeper: Donald Trump's legal troubles become criminalMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Danica Patrick will drive the pace car ahead of the 2021 Indy 500

    Patrick made eight Indianapolis 500 starts and finished third in 2009.

  • ‘Road 2 War’: Take a behind-the-scenes look at Nate Diaz’s UFC 263 fight prep

    Ahead of his UFC 263 matchup vs. Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz gives us an inside look at his fight preparation.

  • ThorSport brings Paul Menard back to NASCAR competition with fifth COTA entry

    ThorSport Racing announced Monday that Paul Menard would return to NASCAR national-series competition in this weekend’s Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas. Menard is scheduled to drive a fifth ThorSport entry, the No. 66 Toyota, in Saturday’s Toyota Tundra 225 (1 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM). Mattei will provide sponsorship and […]

  • Which 2021 NFL rookie trading cards you should invest in

    Justin Fields is a rookie QB one respected sports card analyst will be investing in.

  • Bob Arum says Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder trilogy fight will take place on July 24

    So much for Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua.

  • NHL betting: Will the Leafs start their playoff run on a hot note?

    Picks for Thursday night's NHL playoff action.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Miami Heat

    The Eastern Conference’s third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and sixth-seeded Miami Heat meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. It is a rematch of a second-round series the Heat won last year, 4-1.

  • Soccer-Everton beat Wolves to stay in hunt for Europe

    LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -Everton kept alive their hopes of playing in Europe next season after a 48th-minute header from Brazilian forward Richarlison gave them a 1-0 Premier League win at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday. The result lifted Everton to eighth place on 59 points before the last round of games, level with sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and seventh-placed West Ham United, who were at relegated West Bromwich Albion in a later kickoff. The Toffees visit champions Manchester City in their final match on Sunday while Wolves, who stayed 12th on 45 points are at home to second-placed Manchester United.

  • NHL clears Blues, Golden Knights after virus testing errors

    The NHL said it had investigated multiple positive COVID-19 test results from the Blues and Vegas Golden Knights from the same laboratory. The announcement came only hours before Game 2 between St. Louis and Colorado in Denver on Wednesday night.

  • Fantasy Baseball Pickups - Take a chance on some Tigers!

    MLB.com writer Sarah Langs joins Yahoo Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski to offer a few waiver wire adds for fantasy baseball managers.&nbsp;

  • Y.E. Yang, the man who conquered Tiger Woods, is disqualified from the PGA Championship

    A scorecard error led to Y.E. Yang's disqualification from the 103rd PGA Championship.

  • Soccer-Man City owner to fund fans' trip to Champions League final

    The game was due to be played at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul but was moved to the Estadio de Dragao in Porto after Turkey was added to the British government's red list due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City said in a statement that Mansour would fund the official club trip to Porto, adding that the initiative would benefit "thousands of City supporters".

  • Trout’s Tab Just the Tip of MLB’s $187 Million in Injury Losses

    As Mike Trout motored into third base during the first inning on Monday night at Angel Stadium, he knew he was in big trouble. “When I put my head down I thought I got hit by the ball, I thought I got hit by a line drive,” he recalled. “Then I got to the bag, […]

  • The Daily Sweat: Steph Curry, Warriors look to return to NBA playoffs, but Ja Morant stands in the way

    Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in danger of missing the NBA playoffs for a second straight season.

  • Oregon State DT Transfer Jordan Whittley Commits To Michigan

    Michigan Wolverines football has a new defensive tackle, filling a huge position of need in a new defensive scheme under coordinator Mike Macdonald, with former Oregon State mammoth lineman Jordan Whittley announcing his commitment to the Maize and Blue Friday morning. Whittley made his decision public via a post on his Twitter account. Whittley entered the transfer portal May 12, and Michigan was the first program to reach out, also the first to extend a scholarship offer.

  • NBA playoff schedule: First-round matchups, dates, game times and TV info

    The NBA playoffs are upon us, and the quest for the Larry O'Brien Trophy is on. Check out the full schedule for the first round and plan accordingly.

  • Washington Football Team cuts longtime starting RT Morgan Moses

    Moses, 30, had started 96 straight games for Washington.