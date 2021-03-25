Raiders 2021 NFL mock draft database: After first week of free agency
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
As of yesterday, the official first week of free agency has passed. Most of the signings that will impact each team’s draft plans have been made. And the mock drafts that have been put out of late are starting to reflect that.
For that reason, you might notice a sudden surge of offensive linemen in the picks for the Raiders. Trading away three starters will do that.
Date
Publication
Pick
3/25
Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
3/25
Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
3/25
Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
3/24
Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern
3/24
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
3/24
Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
3/23
Jackson Carman, OL, Clemson
3/23
Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
3/23
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
3/22
Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC
3/22
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
3/22
Azeez Ojulari, ED, Georgia
3/22
Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
3/22
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
3/21
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
3/20
Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
3/20
Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
3/19
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
3/18
Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon (trade to 11)
3/18
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
3/18
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
3/17
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
3/17
Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC
3/16
Kwity Paye, ED, Michigan
3/15
Carlos Basham, ED, Wake Forest
3/13
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
3/13
Gregory Rousseau, ED, Miami
3/11
Kwity Paye, ED, Michigan
3/6
Gregory Rousseau, ED, Miami
3/2
Jayson Oweh, ED, Penn State
3/2
Kwity Paye, ED, Michigan
3/1
Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
3/1
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
2/26
Joseph Ossai, ED, Texas
2/25
Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC
Most picked players: Micah Parsons (7), Teven Jenkins (3), Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (3), Kwity Paye (3), Alijah Vera-Tucker (3), Gregory Rousseau (2)
Picks by position: Offensive line (11), Linebacker (11), Edge rusher (9), Wide receiver (2), Cornerback (1), Defensive tackle (1).
Offense: 13
Defense: 22