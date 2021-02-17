Raiders 2021 NFL mock draft database: 40 different mocks all going defense
The Super Bowl is ancient history now, giving all of the draft gurus plenty of time to get their mock drafts put together. We are now up to 40 different mock drafts in our database. So, let’s see what the predictions look like with still a month until free agency blows them all up.
Date
Publication
Pick
2/17
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
2/17
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
2/17
Jaelan Phillips, ED, Miami
2/17
Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
2/17
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
2/17
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
2/16
Kwity Paye, ED, Michigan
2/16
Azeez Ojulari, ED, Georgia
2/16
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
2/16
Kwity Paye, ED, Michigan
2/15
Jayson Oweh, ED, Penn State
2/15
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
2/14
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
2/13
Jaelan Phillips, ED, Miami
2/11
Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
2/11
Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
2/11
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
2/10
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
2/9
Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
2/9
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
2/9
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
2/9
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
2/8
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
2/8
Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
2/8
Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
2/8
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
2/8
Kwity Paye, ED, Michigan
2/8
Jayson Oweh, ED, Penn State
2/7
Jaelan Phillips, ED, Miami
2/2
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
2/2
Kwity Paye, ED, Michigan
2/1
Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
2/1
Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
2/1
Gregory Rousseau, ED, Miami
2/1
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
1/30
Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
1/25
Gregory Rousseau, ED, Miami
1/20
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
1/18
Kwity Paye, ED, Michigan
1/12
Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
Most picked prospects: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (12), Christian Barmore (5), Micah Parsons (5), Kwity Paye (5), Jaelan Phillips (3), Nick Bolton (2), Zaven Collins (2), Jayson Oweh (2), Gregory Rousseau (2)
Picks by position: Linebacker (21), Edge rusher (13), Defensive tackle (6)
Offense: 0
Defense: 40