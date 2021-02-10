Raiders 2021 NFL mock draft database: Post Super Bowl
While it’s been the offseason for the Raiders for over a month, it’s now officially the offseason for every team in the NFL. With that, we also finally have a full first round draft order, which means there’s a fresh round of mock drafts.
The group think also seems to be ramping up.
2/10
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
2/10
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
2/10
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
2/9
Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
2/9
Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
2/9
Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
2/9
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
2/9
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
2/9
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
2/9
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
2/8
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
2/8
Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
2/8
Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
2/8
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
2/8
Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
2/8
Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami
2/8
Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
2/8
Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
2/8
Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State
2/7
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
2/7
Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami
2/2
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
2/1
Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
2/1
Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
2/1
Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami
2/1
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
1/30
Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
1/25
Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
1/25
Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami
1/25
Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami
1/22
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
1/20
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
1/20
Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
1/19
Azeez Ojulari, DE, Georgia
1/18
Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
1/12
Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
Most picked players: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (10), Christian Barmore (5), Kwity Paye (5), Micah Parsons (4), Gregory Rousseau (3), Nick Bolton (2), Zaven Collins (2), Jaelan Phillips (2)
Picks by position: Linebacker (18), Defensive end (12), Defensive tackle (5), Quarterback (1)
Offense: 1
Defense: 35