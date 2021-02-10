Raiders 2021 NFL mock draft database: Post Super Bowl

While it’s been the offseason for the Raiders for over a month, it’s now officially the offseason for every team in the NFL. With that, we also finally have a full first round draft order, which means there’s a fresh round of mock drafts.

The group think also seems to be ramping up.

2/10

ESPN (McShay)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

2/10

Sporting News (Iyer)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

2/10

Walter Football (Campbell)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

2/9

CBS Sports (Wilson)

Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

2/9

Drafttek

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

2/9

Walter Football

Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

2/9

Draft Network (Crabbs)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

2/9

Pro Football Network (Williamson)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

2/9

Yahoo! Sports (Edholm)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

2/9

Yardbarker (Trachtman)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

2/8

NFL.com (Reuter)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

2/8

Pro Football Network (Miller)

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

2/8

Pro Football Focus (Renner)

Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

2/8

Draftwire (Easterling)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

2/8

The Big Lead (Phillips)

Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

2/8

Draft Blaster

Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami

2/8

CBS Sports (Edwards)

Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

2/8

CBS Sports (Trapasso)

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

2/8

Sportsnaut (Johnson)

Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State

2/7

Tankathon

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

2/7

ESPN (Kiper)

Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami

2/2

NFL.com (Brooks)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

2/1

Draft Network (Marino)

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

2/1

24/7 Sports (Crawford)

Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

2/1

Pro Football Focus (Linsey)

Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

2/1

Pro Football Network (Shulte)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

1/30

Touchdown Wire (Schofield)

Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

1/25

Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson)

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

1/25

Draft Network (Reid)

Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

1/25

Newsday (Klopsis)

Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

1/22

NFL.com (Jeremiah)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

1/20

24/7 Sports (Ryan)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

1/20

San Diego Union Tribune (Brown)

Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

1/19

Athlon Sports (Fischer)

Azeez Ojulari, DE, Georgia

1/18

Pro Football Focus (Galina)

Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

1/12

NFL Draft Diamonds (Talbot)

Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

Most picked players: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (10), Christian Barmore (5), Kwity Paye (5), Micah Parsons (4), Gregory Rousseau (3), Nick Bolton (2), Zaven Collins (2), Jaelan Phillips (2)

Picks by position: Linebacker (18), Defensive end (12), Defensive tackle (5), Quarterback (1)

Offense: 1

Defense: 35

