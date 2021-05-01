Raiders 2021 NFL Draft grades: Trevon Moehrig a steal at No. 43

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Espinoza
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Raiders get steal with Moehrig, one of draft's best safeties originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders were widely panned Thursday when they selected Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, as many figured he was a reach would still have been available on Day 2. 

But general manager Mike Mayock was praised Friday for trading up with the 49ers five spots to No. 43 overall in the second round, before picking TCU safety Trevon Moehrig.

So … why did Moehrig fall so far on so many teams’ boards?

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Moehrig might have some injury concerns with his back.

Still, Moehrig’s ball skills and athleticism are elite, especially for a second-round prospect. Listed at 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, Moehrig racked up 125 tackles, seven interceptions and 21 passes defensed while playing in 34 of a possible 35 college games over three seasons.

Moehrig figures to take over the starting free safety spot this fall and line up alongside strong safety Johnathan Abram. The Raiders could use some help in the secondary after ranking 26th in passing yards allowed (264.4 yards per game) last season.

RELATED: Barnwell skewers Raiders for Leatherwood pick

Moehrig’s back problems might be cause for concern, but Mayock appears to have locked in one of the best available players at that point of the draft. Most mock drafts projected Moehrig to be selected in the latter half of the first round.

If Moehrig was picked No. 17 and Leatherwood was picked No. 43, the Raiders' draft might have made more sense to pundits and fans. But the end result is just the same. 

With their first two picks, the Raiders have addressed two of their biggest areas of need. Assuming Moehrig doesn’t have lingering back problems, though, he could be viewed as one of the biggest steals of the second round if he produces as expected. Moehrig can be the ballhawk that the Raiders have been looking for.

Grade: A- 

Recommended Stories

  • Why Raiders fans should be excited about Alex Leatherwood

    Breaking down the Las Vegas Raiders' selection of Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood in the 2021 NFL draft

  • 2021 NFL draft: Winners, losers of the 1st round

    Breaking down the biggest winners and losers from the first round of the 2021 NFL draft

  • NFL Draft Tracker - Day 2 and Day 3

    The NFL Draft will continue on Friday and Saturday. This page will be updated throughout the next two days with the latest on the next Alabama players to be drafted to the NFL. Landon Dickerson became the first Crimson Tide player picked in the second round of the NFL Draft when he was selected No. 37 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles.

  • NFL draft tracker 2021: Analysis on every pick in the second and third rounds

    Analysis on each pick during Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft in Cleveland, which covers Rounds 2 and 3.

  • Bears consulted Pat Fitzgerald before drafting Justin Fields

    The Bears consulted the Northwestern head coach before drafting the Ohio State quarterback

  • Jiri Prochazka a work in progress despite impressive UFC debut, 9-fight KO streak

    “Throughout my career, I’ve always worked at upgrading my style,” Prochazka told Yahoo Sports.

  • NBA betting: Championship odds shift with two huge bets on the ... Atlanta Hawks?

    BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.

  • Chris Weidman has surgery to repair gruesome leg injury that occurred at UFC 261

    Chris Weidman had successful surgery to repair a broken leg.

  • Chris Weidman undergoes successful surgery for broken leg

    Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix canceled for second straight year due to COVID-19

    The race won't be held in Quebec because of concern about increased COVID-19 cases.

  • Warriors fall to Mavericks due to NBA's longest scoring drought in a decade

    A 28-0 run. How?

  • NBA roundup: Nets win showdown with Suns

    Kyrie Irving had 34 points with 12 assists and Kevin Durant scored 33 points after a brief time away as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 128-119 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Sunday in a showdown between two of the top teams in the NBA. Blake Griffin scored 16 points, as the Nets backed up their standing as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Devin Booker scored 36 for Phoenix while Deandre Ayton scored 20 with 13 rebounds as the Suns dropped consecutive games for the first time since January.

  • Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Khem Birch among top options

    Have you made it to the stretch run of the fantasy basketball playoffs? Consider these pickups for a lineup boost.

  • Was LeBron James snubbed from Dr. J’s all-time list?

    According to Erving, LeBron isn't on his first or second team and the Hall of Famer explains why.

  • Russell Westbrook got brutally honest after breaking Wilt Chamberlain's triple-double record

    Westbrook feels like the fans and the media take his talent for granted.

  • Julius Erving talks about his iconic hair, one-handed dunks and all-time NBA teams

    Dr. J himself, Julius Erving, joins Chris Haynes on a very special edition of Posted Up.

  • The Monday 9: Madison Bumgarner made history, just not of the no-hitter variety

    Plus: A Padres-Dodgers scorecard, and how Citi Field felt during Jacob deGrom's brilliant shutout.

  • Why does everyone love the NFL draft so much?

    The draft is one of the most popular sporting events of the year, and there's not a single run or pass. How did we get here, and what's next?

  • Cam Newton's cryptic reaction after Patriots draft Mac Jones

    Patriots quarterback Cam Newton took to Instagram to voice a cryptic message, and he appears to be taking the selection of Mac Jones personally.

  • 'Ultra-rare' LeBron rookie card sells for record-breaking $5.2 million

    It also equalled the record for any sports trading card, matching the amount paid in January for a 1952 rookie card for baseball great Mickey Mantle. "At the heart of every collector in 2003 was the hope of pulling the ultra-rare LeBron James Rookie Patch Auto Parallel numbered to 23 copies," PWCC Marketplace said in a statement posted to social media.