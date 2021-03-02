Raiders 2021 mock draft database: Two week warning untill free agency

Levi Damien
·3 min read
We are exactly two weeks until the openening of free agency. Which means we are in the heart of the NFL offseason. Free agency will likely cause some major shifts in the mock draft landscape. So, let’s look at where they are as of now.

3/2

NFL.com (Frelund)

Jayson Oweh, ED, Penn State

3/2

Pro Football Network (Valdovino)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

3/2

Action Network (Smith)

Kwity Paye, ED, Michigan

3/2

Walter Football

Kwity Paye, ED, Michigan

3/1

CBS Sports (Wilson)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

3/1

Pro Football Focus (Eager)

Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

3/1

Draft Network (Sikkema)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

3/1

Walter Football (Campbell)

Jaelan Phillips, ED, Miami

3/1

Draft Blaster

Jaelan Phillips, ED, Miami

2/28

Sportsnaut (Johnson)

Jaelan Phillips, ED, Miami

2/26

Touhchdown Wire (Farrar)

Kwity Paye, ED, Michigan

2/26

CBS Sports (Edwards)

Jaelan Phillips, ED, Miami

2/26

CBS Sports (Trapasso)

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

2/26

Draft Network (Harris)

Joseph Ossai, ED, Texas

2/25

NFL.com (Casserly)

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

2/24

San Diego Union Tribune (Brown)

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

2/24

Athlon Sports (Fischer)

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

2/22

Pro Football Focus (Treash)

Kwity Paye, ED, Michigan

2/19

Oregonian (Arnold)

Jaelan Phillips, ED, Miami

2/17

Sporting News (Iyer)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

2/17

Washington Post (Clayton)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

2/16

NFL.com (Jeremiah)

Kwity Paye, ED, Michigan

2/16

Draft Network (Weissman)

Azeez Ojulari, ED, Georgia

2/16

Pro Football Network (Platte)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

2/15

Pro Football Focus (Gayle)

Jayson Oweh, ED, Penn State

2/14

Tankathon

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

2/11

The Athletic (Brugler)

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

2/11

The Draft Scout (Miller)

Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

2/11

Yardbarker (Trachtman)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

2/10

ESPN (McShay)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

2/9

Drafttek

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

2/9

Pro Football Network (Williamson)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

2/9

Yahoo! Sports (Edholm)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

2/8

NFL.com (Reuter)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

2/8

Pro Football Focus (Renner)

Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

2/8

Draftwire (Easterling)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

2/8

The Big Lead (Phillips)

Kwity Paye, ED, Michigan

2/7

ESPN (Kiper)

Jaelan Phillips, ED, Miami

2/2

NFL.com (Brooks)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

2/1

Draft Network (Marino)

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

2/1

24/7 Sports (Crawford)

Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

2/1

Pro Football Focus (Linsey)

Gregory Rousseau, ED, Miami

1/30

Touchdown Wire (Schofield)

Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

Most picked: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (9), Kwity Paye (6), Jaelan Phillips (6), Micah Parsons (5), Christian Barmore (4), Zaven Collins (2), Trevon Moehrig (2), Jayson Oweh (2)

Picks by position: Linebacker (17), Edge defender (17), Defensive tackle (5), Safety (2), Wide receiver (1), Guard (1)

Offense: 2

Defense: 41

