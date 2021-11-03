Raiders 2021 midseason Ballers & Busters

We are seven games in and the Raiders are coming off their bye week, so it’s a good time to check in to see who is making some noise for the team over the first part. Both in a positive and a negative way.

Currently, the Raiders sit at 5-2, leading the AFC West. A great place to be. The all-important second half awaits. But they have set themselves up in a good place record-wise in order to try and make a run at the playoffs.

It wasn’t all good, but let’s start there.

Ballers

Plenty of credit to go around for the Raiders who started out 3-0 and, after a hiccup, got back on track to win the last two.

DE Maxx Crosby

Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The team’s leading sack specialist (five) also leads the league in QB hits (19). He was a Baller five times in seven games and thrice a Top Baller including the game in Denver in which he had at least partial credit on five sacks. He’s on pace for the best sack numbers of his career.

QB Derek Carr

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 24: Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders gestures to fans as he heads into the locker room before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Carr got off to a roaring start, averaging over 400 yards per game in the first three games with the Raiders winning all three. The past two weeks since Jon Gruden’s resignation, Carr has taken control of the Raiders offense and carried it to some impressive numbers.

Carr has been a “Baller” five times this season, including Top Baller twice. One of those was the game in which he completed 91.2% of his passes on 34 attempts which was the second-best mark in the modern era.

DT Solomon Thomas

Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) knocks the ball away from Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas has had just the kind of career resurgence he and the Raiders hoped for when he was signed this offseason. The former third overall pick was a “Baller” four times and a “Top Baller” once. He leads all Raiders interior defenders in sacks (2.5), pass breakups (two) and forced fumbles (two).

WR Hunter Renfrow

El receptor de los Chargers de Los Ángeles Tevaughn Campbell no logra atrapar una pelota mientras es golpeado por el defensor de los Raiders de Las Vegas Hunter Renfrow en la primera mitad del juego de la NFL que enfrentó a ambos equipos el 4 de octubre de 2021, en Inglewood, California. (AP Foto/Marcio José Sánchez)

Renfrow has been a godsend for this Raiders team. One of the most trusted players on the team, let alone targets in the offense. He was a “Baller” in each of the team’s first four games and was “Top Baller” in Week 4.

That game featured his legendary hit on the fake punt attempt that turned what would have been a first down or more into Raiders ball at midfield.

LB Denzel Perryman

DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 17: Denzel Perryman #52 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates a fumble recovery against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on October 17, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

For a bit there, Perryman was leading the NFL in tackles. He is currently third (81). He’s simply been everything the Raiders needed him to be and more. Thus why he was named a “Baller” three times and “Top Balle”r once, in the Week 5 win over the Bears.

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After Week 7, Ngakoue led the NFL in pressures (38). As the new edge rusher, he is credited with being the key to the Raiders unlocking their pass rush abilities. He was named a “Baller” three times so far including “Top Baller” once in Week 3.

His best game, however was probably Week 7 when he had an incredible stat line with two sacks, two pass breakups, and two tackles for loss to earn AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

DT Quinton Jefferson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: Quinton Jefferson #77 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts after a defensive stop during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Another solid offseason addition. Jefferson leads all Raiders defensive linemen in tackles (22). He’s also tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles and fourth on the team in sacks (two). He was named a “Baller” three times and “Top Baller” once.

CB Casey Hayward

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 26: Cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. #29 of the Las Vegas Raiders high-fives inside linebacker Denzel Perryman #52 after Hayward tackled Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins in the end zone for a safety during their game at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A down season with the Chargers in 2020 is the only way Hayward was available for the Raiders. He has rebounded. He was named a “Baller” three times over the first seven games while not allowing a touchdown all season and opposing offenses usually opting not to test him. His four pass breakups are second on the team.

DC Gus Bradley

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley of the Las Vegas Raiders runs onto the field before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Though he was only officially named a “Baller” once this season, he could potentially be there every week. Just look at the names above who are either having their best season with the Raiders or who came over with Bradley and are enjoying bounce-back years. What he has done with this defense is nothing short of a masterwork.

LT Kolton Miller

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Las Vegas won 26-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

He hasn’t been perfect across the board, but he’s been near perfect where it counts the most — pass protection. He hasn’t allowed a sack all season.

P AJ Cole

Las Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole #6 warms up prior to playing the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

A “Baller” three times this season. He leads the league in punt average (52.6) and is second in the NFL in net average (44.3). In case you were wondering, that’s very good.

Honorable Mention

OC Greg Olson — Took over playcalling the past two weeks since Gruden’s resignation and has taken the offense to new heights. Once defenses have some more tape, we’ll get a better idea if it will continue.

CB Brandon Facyson — Was signed three weeks ago and has been a “Baller” in both of his appearances on defense. He already has an interception and leads the team with five pass breakups.

CB Nate Hobbs — An impressive rookie, he has come on strong right out the gates. He is fourth on the team in tackles (32). If he keeps it up there will be many more “Baller” nods in his future.

Busters

It wasn’t all good over the first seven games. There were a couple losses in there and even in the wins, there were some weak areas that the rest of the team had to overcome. One area in particular was of great concern.

HC Jon Gruden

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Las Vegas won 26-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Yeah, I know, this looks like I’m just piling on or picking an easy target. But trust me, even without the damning emails that ultimately cost him his job, Gruden earned a spot in the Busters. His personnel failings were vast from the draft to free agency to trades.

Even as good as this team is, the mistakes have clearly held them back. Not to mention his play-calling holding back the offense. That part has become abundantly clear since he left and the offense has looked unstoppable without his predictable conservative tendencies.

Gruden was the head coach for the first five games and was a Buster three times and twice a “Top Buster.” Mostly it was his play calling that had the team start slow in every game and have to come back late to win or fail to come back at all.

It isn’t a coincidence the offense scored on the first drive of the post-Jon Gruden era which ended a streak of 11 straight games without and score on the opening drive.

OL Alex Leatherwood

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) and defensive end Joey Bosa (97) battle against Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) as Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) drops back to pass during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of failed draft reaches during the Gruden era… It seems the only person who believed Leatherwood was a surefire top pick right tackle in last year’s draft was Jon Gruden.

It took all of four games for him to figure out what everyone else already knew — that Leatherwood was destined to play guard. And probably wasn’t a first-round worthy one at that.

Leatherwood was a “Buster” in each of the first five games of this season and twice a “Top Buster.” He had his best game in Week 7 — his third at guard — which means he has a shot to finish the season strong at the position where he belongs.

C Andre James

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) controls the snap against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

James is also coming off his best game in week seven. The first few games of the season he was a travesty at center, unable to get any push or open any holes for the backs while getting beaten up the middle by rushing defensive tackles.

To his credit, I suppose, his worst game was his first one. In that game, you can toss all the above issues in along with issues snapping the ball. He has a chance now to prove his early-season issues are behind him. Or put center as a major need for next season.

CB Amik Robertson

Oct 10, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams (8) looks for an opening against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The second-year cornerback had his shot to prove he was either a worthy starter or a solid next-man-up option. Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette went out with injury and Robertson was up. And woof, did he look awful.

Even when he was seemingly in position, the receiver made the catch over him. Or if he was in a position to make the tackle, he would get jukes and miss it. He got two starts and was a Buster in both of them. In the second game, he was worked and then pulled after 13 snaps.

RT Brandon Parker

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: Center Andre James #68 and offensive tackle Brandon Parker #75 of the Las Vegas Raiders help quarterback Derek Carr #4 up after he was sacked by the Chicago Bears during their game at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Did you miss him? The fourth-year tackle stepped in as the starter in week five with Leatherwood moving inside. And Parker has been a “Buster” two of the three weeks since.

How this team gave a free agent tackle a record deal then two years later spent a top pick on a tackle and still find themselves needing a viable starter is beyond me.

