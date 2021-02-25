Raiders 2021 free agency wish list: Some perfect fits to upgrade safety position

Levi Damien
·3 min read
There’s a new defensive coordinator for the Raiders. Gus Bradley comes over from the Chargers, where he had a good run of strong defenses. One of the staples of Bradley’s cover-3 defense is a rangy-free safety. Making filling that spot among the Raiders’ priorities this offseason.

Currently, Erik Harris is a pending free agent, leaving Jeff Heath as the lone free safety and Johnathan Abram to play strong safety. If they let Harris leave, either they go with Heath and Abram as the starters and look for depth, or they find an upgrade to start. There are a few players who are headed for free agency who you can expect the Raiders to make a play for.

Justin Simmons

Last offseason the Raiders were said to have had significant interest in signing Simmons should he hit the free-agent market. He didn’t. The Broncos slapped the franchise tag on him. He balled out again last season, and a second franchise tag seems unlikely, which would mean this time he hits the market.

Obviously, he won’t come cheap. He will receive a big-time deal on the market. But if the Raiders are serious about upgrading the position, and their defense, he could be a worthy investment.

Anthony Harris

The past two seasons have been outstanding for Harris. After a 2019 season in which he picked off six passes with 11 pass breakups, he followed that up with a 2020 season with 104 combined tackles.

He played strong safety in 2018, becoming a full-time starter midway through the season. Then switched to free safety the past couple of seasons in order to have him and Harrison Smith on the field together. This versatility shows up in his coverage and tackle numbers. So, he can patrol the deep part of the field and also come up to make the tackle. Much like Derwin James did for Bradley in LA.

Marcus Williams

Few safeties have been more consistent than Marcus Williams over his four-year career. In three of those four years, he either led or tied for the team lead in interceptions. The only season he didn’t was his rookie year in which he had four interceptions while Marshon Lattimore had five.

Overall Williams has 13 career interceptions and 30 pass breakups from the free safety position. Each of his four seasons in New Orleans, the Saints have had one of the league’s better defenses and last season was top five overall as well as top-five against the pass, leading the league with 18 interceptions.

Malik Hooker

In 2017, Hooker was Mike Mayock’s second-ranked safety behind only Jamal Adams. The talent has always been there for the former 15th overall pick. Injuries have been his concern. He has never appeared in all 16 games in a season, twice been placed on the PUP list and twice landed on injured reserve, including last season when he was lost to an Achilles injury in week two.

A one-year incentive-laden deal would make a lot of sense for Hooker to see if he can shake off his previous injury issues. And if he can’t, the Raiders still have Jeff Heath who can step up at free safety just as he did last season.

Others to keep an eye on: John Johnson, Keanu Neal, Xavier Woods, Duran Harmon, Earl Thomas

