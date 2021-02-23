Raiders 2021 free agency wish list: Defensive tackle features star talent and depth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Levi Damien
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

No position is in more of a need for the Raiders right now than at defensive tackle. First and foremost, they have to figure out whether they want to bring back starters Johnathan Hankins and Maliek Collins. If they don’t, they will be looking for starters at both interior defensive line spots.

There are some decent options that could hit the market in March. Here are a few players to keep an eye on.

Leonard Williams

Williams is the prize of the defensive interior this free agency. Last year the Raiders had a glaring need at linebacker and got the best available in Cory Littleton. Well, no need is bigger for the Raiders than finding a pass-rushing DT and this former 6th overall pick who put up 11.5 sacks last season would perfectly fit the bill.

Dalvin Tomlinson

Should the Raiders let Johnathan Hankins leave in free agency, the one guy who could potentially be an upgrade at the nose among the outside free agents is Williams’ teammate Tomlinson. The run stuffer has averaged more than 50 tackles per season over four seasons with the Giants. He’s also just 26 years old.

Larry Ogunjobi

Along with 13.5 sacks over the past three seasons as a full-time starter, the 6-3, 305-pounder has also averaged nearly 50 tackles per season. After two seasons of 5.5 sacks each, Ogunjobi dipped to just 2.5 sacks last season, which means the 26-year-old could be a buy-low type of player.

Denico Autry

A former undrafted free agent by the Raiders, Jon Gruden let him leave in 2018. Well, he’s done with his three-year contract with the Colts and bringing him back for another run in Silver & Black wouldn’t be a bad idea. The 30-year-old has 30.5 career sacks, 20 of which came in his three seasons in Indianapolis. That’s more than any Raiders pass rusher in the same time period.

Shelby Harris

Another former Raider, Harris entered the league as a 7th round pick in 2014. After two seasons in Oakland, he was let go and has spent the past four seasons in Denver compiling 15.5 sacks and 33 QB hits. The past couple of seasons he’s been a full-time starter and has had a penchant for getting his hands up along the line, batting down 16 passes.


Recommended Stories

  • CB Chidobe Awuzie could be a free-agent target for Raiders

    CB Chidobe Awuzie could be a free-agent target for Raiders

  • Chargers and tight end Hunter Henry want to reunite, but will they have to tag him?

    The Chargers want to keep free agent tight end Hunter Henry, and he's interested in staying. But the team would take a significant financial hit.

  • K.J. Wright wants to stay in Seattle, but won’t take a hometown discount

    Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright has been saying all offseason that he’d like to stay in Seattle after he hits free agency next month. But he’d also like to get paid what he’s worth. Wright told Jim Rome that finishing his career where he started it 10 years ago would be a storybook ending. “That would [more]

  • IYCMI: NFL math, Cowboys draft, Hall of Fame paths in Week in Review

    The Cowboys offseason is ramping up and many decisions will be made regarding Dak Prescott and solving the issues on defense from 2020.

  • Legal Weed Stocks Dip Despite New Jersey Governor Signing Recreational Cannabis Bill Into Law

    Cannabis stocks failed to rally on the heels of New Jersey becoming the 13th state to legalize marijuana for adult use. The major weed ETFs were all down as of 4 p.m. after the Monday news announcement: The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ): -3.57% The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO): -3.39% The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX): -4.54% The Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE: CNBS): -3.59%. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY): -0.75%. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a trio of adult-use cannabis reform bills into law Monday, making recreational marijuana legal and regulated for adults 21 years and older. It's also decriminalized. Starting immediately, those who had been subject to an arrest for petty marijuana possession — an arrest that may have kept them from from obtaining employment or continuing education — will be able to "get relief and move forward,” Murphy said. What Took So Long? The New Jersey ballot question on Election Day, Nov. 3, garnered more than 2.7 million votes in its favor. After the election, the state legislature went back-and-forth on what to do if anyone under 21 is caught with marijuana. And it's still murky. According to the state Policemen’s Benevolent Association (PBA), there's essentially no penalty with the exception of a warning or write-up. "We do not oppose the legalization of marijuana as an organization," the PBA stated. "[But] this statute adds so much guess work and uncertainty that we would advise our members throughout the state to take no law enforcement action regarding marijuana or alcohol use by any party in the state." Recently, Murphy signed a bill that modifies penalties for magic mushroom possession, reducing the conviction for those caught with less than 1 ounce of psilocybin mushrooms from a third-degree crime with a punishment of up to five years in prison to a "disorderly person offense" punishable by six months in county jail. The fine was also lessened from up to $35,000 to $1,000. What's Next? Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic says to keep an eye on Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF) and Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX: CCHWF). Those three companies are among the cannabis stocks with the largest presence in the Garden State. All three stocks were down by the time the market closed Monday evening. Up to 24 more cannabis licenses will be issused in New Jersey. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPrimo Nutraceuticals Shares Rise 313% On Roller Coaster DayTilray CEO Touts Many 'Cannabis Firsts' In Glowing Letter To Employees After Earnings Call© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 4 things to know about new Rams OL coach Kevin Carberry

    Kevin Carberry worked with Sean McVay for one year in Washington.

  • Magnolia Acquires North American Rights to Sundance Horror Thriller ‘Censor’ From Protagonist (EXCLUSIVE)

    Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to “Censor,” which had its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival opening the Midnight Section, and will also be part of the Berlinale Panorama section in March. Protagonist is handling world sales. The film is the debut feature by Prano Bailey-Bond (read Variety’s interview with her here), who […]

  • NFL rumors: Raiders could extend Derek Carr, trade Marcus Mariota

    Rumors continue to swirl around the Raiders' quarterbacks.

  • 5 Washington players who likely won’t be on the roster in 2021

    Whether it's because of free agency or salary dumps, these five players might end up looking for a new team in 2021.

  • 2 of the Broncos’ 3 opt-outs from 2020 have been cut

    When NFL players opted out of the 2020 season with COVID-19 concerns, they knew nothing would be guaranteed in 2021. Last year, Denver Broncos right tackle Ja’Wuan James and defensive linemen Kyle Peko and Joel Heath opted out. Broncos general manager George Paton has already cut Peko and Heath this offseason. Heath quickly landed on his feet with the Lions but Peko remains a free agent. Peko and Heath would have been longshots to make the roster last summer, and they might have taken that into consideration when they opted out.

  • Rick Gannon out at CBS after 16 seasons

    Rich Gannon is out at CBS after doing NFL games at the network for 16 seasons

  • Michael Pittman Jr. keeping No. 11 despite Carson Wentz’s arrival

    The Colts have their new quarterback in Carson Wentz and while he gets acclimated with the team, it seems he will be finding a new jersey number to wear. Wentz has worn No. 11 since he got to North Dakota State. He kept the number when he was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Eagles in the 2016 NFL draft. But now he comes to the Colts, who already have a No. 11 in wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The second-year wideout said that he will be keeping No. 11 and that he and Wentz already spoke about it.

  • Mock draft watch: A new Alabama WR enters the picture in USA TODAY’s latest

    The latest projection also includes a massive QB trade

  • PFF: Giants’ Dexter Lawrence the third-highest graded second-year defender

    New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was Pro Football Focus' third-highest graded second-year defender in 2020.

  • Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes welcome Sterling Skye

    Brittaney Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are parents to a girl named Sterling Skye, born on Feb. 20 and weighing 6 lbs, 11 oz.

  • Julio Urías' dad shows off tattoo celebrating his son's World Series triumph

    Julio Urías' father recently got a tattoo celebrating his son's performance for the Dodgers in the World Series win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

  • NFL sources on why Jets using franchise tag on Marcus Maye is the smart and expected play

    One of the reasons the Jets were willing to trade Jamal Adams six months ago was that they had safety Marcus Maye ready to step into a bigger role. He may have to wait.

  • Competition is on for Cardinals starting rotation spot

    John Gant had just settled into his seat, with those flowing red locks and rust-colored beard giving the St. Louis Cardinals pitcher an unmistakable presence, when he was asked about how comfortable he's become working out of the bullpen. “I would really like to have a chance at that starting rotation," Gant replied, “and get out of that bullpen role.” The problem for Gant is that the decision does not rest entirely in his hands, no matter how well he pitches in spring training.

  • 5 Raiders who should be Hall of Fame worthy once eligible

    5 Raiders who should be Hall of Fame worthy once eligible

  • Australian Open projected to lose nearly $80 million due to COVID-19

    The tournament director isn't actually that upset at the massive financial hit.