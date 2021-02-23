Raiders 2021 free agency wish list: Defensive tackle features star talent and depth

No position is in more of a need for the Raiders right now than at defensive tackle. First and foremost, they have to figure out whether they want to bring back starters Johnathan Hankins and Maliek Collins. If they don’t, they will be looking for starters at both interior defensive line spots.

There are some decent options that could hit the market in March. Here are a few players to keep an eye on.

Leonard Williams

Williams is the prize of the defensive interior this free agency. Last year the Raiders had a glaring need at linebacker and got the best available in Cory Littleton. Well, no need is bigger for the Raiders than finding a pass-rushing DT and this former 6th overall pick who put up 11.5 sacks last season would perfectly fit the bill.

Should the Raiders let Johnathan Hankins leave in free agency, the one guy who could potentially be an upgrade at the nose among the outside free agents is Williams’ teammate Tomlinson. The run stuffer has averaged more than 50 tackles per season over four seasons with the Giants. He’s also just 26 years old.

Along with 13.5 sacks over the past three seasons as a full-time starter, the 6-3, 305-pounder has also averaged nearly 50 tackles per season. After two seasons of 5.5 sacks each, Ogunjobi dipped to just 2.5 sacks last season, which means the 26-year-old could be a buy-low type of player.

Denico Autry

A former undrafted free agent by the Raiders, Jon Gruden let him leave in 2018. Well, he’s done with his three-year contract with the Colts and bringing him back for another run in Silver & Black wouldn’t be a bad idea. The 30-year-old has 30.5 career sacks, 20 of which came in his three seasons in Indianapolis. That’s more than any Raiders pass rusher in the same time period.

Shelby Harris

Another former Raider, Harris entered the league as a 7th round pick in 2014. After two seasons in Oakland, he was let go and has spent the past four seasons in Denver compiling 15.5 sacks and 33 QB hits. The past couple of seasons he’s been a full-time starter and has had a penchant for getting his hands up along the line, batting down 16 passes.



