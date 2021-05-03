Raiders 2021 depth chart projection with draft class inserted

Levi Damien
The two biggest offseason events for the NFL are free agency and the draft. Those are the times when the roster and depth chart are affected the most. Free agency sees players leave and newcomers arrive. The draft sees what the team hopes will be foundation pieces and hopefully a couple of day one starters.

Now that the draft is done, let’s see where everyone figures to fit into the puzzle right now. The undrafted free agents have not yet been made official, so they are not on this depth chart.

OFF

QB

Derek Carr

Marcus Mariota

Nathan Peterman

RB

Josh Jacobs

Kenyon Drake*

Jalen Richard

Theo Riddick

FB

Alec Ingold

WR

Henry Ruggs III

Keelan Doss

WR

John Brown*

Bryan Edwards

Marcell Ateman

SWR

Hunter Renfrow

Willie Snead*

Zay Jones

Trey Quinn*

TE

Darren Waller

Derek Carrier

Carson Williams*

TE2

Foster Moreau

Nick Bowers

LT

Kolton Miller

Brandon Parker

LG

Richie Incognito

Lester Cotton Sr

C

Andre James

Nick Martin*

Eric Magnuson

RG

Denzelle Good

John Simpson

RT

Alex Leatherwood*

Jared Jones-Smith

Kamaal Seymour

DEF

DT

Solomon Thomas*

Quinton Jefferson*

Kendal Vickers

David Irving

Matt Dickerson*

DT

Johnathan Hankins

Darius Philon*

Niles Scott

DE

Maxx Crosby

Carl Nassib

Gerri Green

DE

Yannick Ngakoue

Clelin Ferrell

Malcolm Koonce*

OLB

Cory Littleton

James Onwualu

Asmar Bilal

MLB

Nick Kwiatkoski

Nicholas Morrow

OLB

Nicholas Morrow

Divine Deablo*

Tanner Muse

Javin White

CB

Trayvon Mullen

Keisean Nixon

Isaiah Johnson

Rashaun Gaulden

CB

Damon Arnette

Rasul Douglas*

Kemah Siverand

SCB

Nevin Lawson

Amik Robertson

Nate Hobbs*

SS

Johnathan Abram

Karl Joseph*

Tyree Gillespie*

FS

Trevon Moehrig*

Jeff Heath

Dallin Leavitt

SPEC

K

Daniel Carlson

Dominik Eberle

P

AJ Cole

LS

Trent Sieg

Liam McCullough*

KR

Henry Ruggs III

Jalen Richard

PR

Hunter Renfrow

Trey Quinn*

*New addition

