Raiders 2020 schedule: Predictions for each game from Weeks 1 to 17

The Raiders are ready to start their first season in Las Vegas, with a new and passionate chapter to Raider Nation stoked for NFL football in their home market. While visiting fans will always form a vocal contingent in this entertainment capital, home-field advantage at Allegiant Stadium should be strong in Year 1.

Fans will have plenty to cheer because, after smart defensive additions and some explosive NFL draft picks to help quarterback Derek Carr, the Raiders should be fun to watch. They're also more complete on both sides of the ball and should be competitive in the AFC especially with an extra wild card spot up for grabs.

Let's boldly and wildly (and somewhat irresponsibly) predict how the Raiders season will go after their 2020 schedule was released on Thursday.

