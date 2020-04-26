Raiders 2020 NFL Draft grades: How fans viewed seven picks this year

The 2020 NFL Draft not only was virtual for the first time, it kickstarted a new era of Raiders football. Henry Ruggs III made history as the first player drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Over the three days, the Raiders selected seven new players to come to Sin City. An NBC Sports Bay Area Twitter poll gave Raider Nation the chance to grade general manager Mike Mayock's newest rookie class. All in all, 2,339 votes came in and the majority -- 53.4 percent -- gave the Raiders a "B" grade.

Following Ruggs being taken at No. 12 overall, the Raiders were back on the clock with the No. 19 pick and surprised many by selecting former Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette.

The former Buckeye was thought to be a Day 2 pick, but not in Mayock's books.

"The reason he's not a reach is because of his grade in our system," Mayock said on a conference call after the first round. "Did I think we could have moved down and got him? Maybe. But we didn't want to lose him."

The Raiders then went with back-to-back receivers in the third round by drafting Lynn Bowden No. 80 and Bryan Edwards No. 81. Las Vegas rounded out it's inaugural draft by taking linebacker/safety Tanner Muse, offensive guard John Simpson and cornerback Amik Robertson.

Mayock, along with coach Jon Gruden, certainly expect the rookie class to contribute right away, After seven wins last season, the Raiders have been plans to open up their Las Vegas tenure.

