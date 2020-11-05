Raiders' 2020 NFL draft class has been up, down, injured and AWOL

Raiders' draft class has been up, down, injured and AWOL originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the Raiders went through the conditioning and stretching phase of practice on Wednesday, rookie wide receiver Bryan Edwards looked healthy and active as he bounced around the field doing sprint and agility work.

It was a strong signal that Edwards, a third-round pick out of South Carolina, was closing in on a return after missing the last four games with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, across the field rookie cornerback Damon Arnette made his first appearance at practice since suffering a setback with his fractured right thumb that ultimately required surgery to repair. Arnette was not in full uniform Wednesday and for now remains on the injured reserve list.