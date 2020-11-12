Raiders 2020 Midseason Ballers & Busters

We’re halfway through the 2020 season. The Raiders are sitting at 5-3, which is impressive considering how tough their schedule has been so far. They’ve had a few heroes step up for them in the early going, though this team is far from a dominating one.

Let’s take a look at the top performers and those who have to turn things around if this team is to stay on their playoff trajectory.

Top Ballers: LG Denzelle Good, C Rodney Hudson, RG Gabe Jackson

Oct 11, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) goes under center as offensive tackle Denzelle Good (71) readies on the line during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

I'll be the first to admit that the offensive linemen don't get mentioned enough in Ballers & Busters. If they're doing their jobs, sometimes it flies under the radar for the accolades. But make no mistake, the work of this trio has not gone unnoticed this season. One could argue these three have been the saving grace for this team to get them to 5-3. Denzelle Good has been filling in for Richie Incognito at left guard the past five games, but before that, he was lining up at right tackle; a position he had never played for the Raiders and hadn't practiced even once before suddenly stepping into the job 14 snaps into the season opener. He filled in admirably, with just one rough outing before heading over to left guard and playing more like a starter than a backup. Rodney Hudson had a rare rough outing this season in week two against the Saints, but other than that weird anomaly, he has been his usual steady Pro Bowl presence in the middle. Gabe Jackson is having his best season in three years. He's healthy and the big man is running down the field like a man half his size and clearing blocks like a man his actual size. With the constant injuries at right tackle, left guard, and now left tackle, this interior trio has been the glue that has held this Raiders offense together. They have allowed the Raiders to overcome their injury issues on the offensive line to average over 30 points per game minus the wet and windy low-scoring affair in Cleveland. And in that one, it was these guards who helped the Raiders to control the clock on long sustained scoring drives.

Story continues

Baller: RB Josh Jacobs

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs celebrates after scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

His yards per carry average is way down this season from where it was his rookie year, but he has still managed to carry the load for the Raiders in several games. Five times he was named a Baller, twice Top Baller. After an abysmal performance against the Buccaneers in week seven that had him average just 1.7 yards per carry, he has rebounded over the past two weeks to average over four yards per carry each week. In the team's grind it out win over the Browns, he had a career-high 31 carries for a career-high 128 yards. His 588 yards rushing is third in the league. He also has six touchdowns this season, one away from his 2019 season total in 13 games.

Baller: DE Maxx Crosby

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Arden Key (99) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Raiders defensive MVP last season as a rookie is on pace to match his double-digit sack totals. His five sacks lead the Raiders by a wide margin and he has been named a Baller four times this season. In total, the Raiders have nine team sacks, which means Crosby has more than half the team total by himself. No one else has even two sacks, including former fourth overall pick Clelin Ferrell who has yet to record a sack this season.

Ballers: QB Derek Carr, HC Jon Gruden

Las Vegas Raiders Jon Gruden, left, speaks with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

It's hard to know for certain which of these two is more responsible for opening up this offense. Gruden had at times last season said he called for the ball to be thrown down the field and Carr didn't make the throw. If that's the case, Carr is pulling the trigger a lot more often this season. Gruden has also said he wants Carr to improvise more and use his legs more. He is doing that as well. The thing is, it's one thing to ask for it, it's another to get it. Additionally, it's one thing to get it, it's another to see such success with it. Carr has thrice been named a Baller with he and Gruden sharing the Top Baller spot in the team's huge week five win at Arrowhead. That was the game both of them had circled on their calendars. It was the game where this offense came out of its shell and put 40 points on the Chiefs in a place Derek Carr had not only never won, but had many of the worst games of his career. Not having a hostile environment (only a few fans present) probably helped a great deal, but regardless this is the reigning Super Bowl champs we're talking about here. A giant-sized monkey came off Carr's back that day. That win is what has them above .500 at the midway point and Carr on pace for career-best numbers.

Baller: TE Darren Waller

Oct 11, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) catches a pass for a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) looks on during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

While Waller's receiving yards number are down, all his other numbers are up. He is on pace for 100 catches this season and has already surpassed his 2019 TD total. No surprise then that he's been a Baller four times this season and Top Baller in week two when he had 12 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in a big win over the New Orleans Saints. He's also had three touchdowns the past four games. In which the Raiders are 3-1.

Baller: K Daniel Carlson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Daniel Carlson #2 of the Las Vegas Raiders kicks a field goal at the end of the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After a rough 2019 season, Carlson is back to the form he had in 2018. This season, he has made 17 of 19 field goals, with one of them forgiven because the extreme wind in Cleveland blew it away (it did the same to the opposing kicker). So, really, he's missed just once this season. Among those makes, he is three for three from outside 50 yards. His efforts have earned him Baller status three times, including Top Baller in week four, a game in which he went three for three with a 54-yarder. His biggest kick, however, came in the week two win over the Saints in which he hit a 54-yard field goal to make it a two-score game with a minute left.

Baller: WR Nelson Agholor

Nov 8, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward (26) on a 45-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 31-26. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Opening up the offense is only possible with a deep threat to stretch the field. The Raiders drafted Henry Ruggs III to be that guy, but his acclimation has not quite happened yet. In the meantime, the Raiders have uncovered a gem in Agholor who they signed to a one-year deal this offseason. The former first-round pick had become known for his drops more than anything. He came to Las Vegas to prove that reputation wrong. He's done that in a big way. He has caught 17 passes this season, with only one on-target drop that I've seen. He also averaged over 20 yards per catch with five touchdowns.

Top Buster: DC Paul Guenther

Over the first couple of

Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who formerly coached the same unit for the Cincinnati Bengals, reacts to a penalty in the first quarter of a Week 15 NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Oakland Raiders At Cincinnati Bengals 12 16 2018

seasons, Guenther was with the Raiders, one could give him somewhat of a pass due to the lack of talent on the defense. That excuse doesn't fly anymore. The Raiders put an emphasis on adding defensive talent in the draft last year and in free agency this year. And the defense looks as bad as ever. Four times this season Guenther was a Buster this season, twice Top Buster. This defense just looks confused too often and toothless even more often. Last week in Los Angeles, every drive seemed to feature a wide-open receiver making a big play. Then, of course, there was week seven when the Buccaneers destroyed the Raiders despite the Raiders having a bye week to prepare. If you remove the game in Cleveland in which the weather was the biggest factor, the Raiders defense has given up nearly 32 points per game this season. The offense has come to the rescue in every single win. At some point, the defense has to show it's not just a huge liability. Or this team isn't going very far.

Buster: LB Cory Littleton

Oct 4, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) shakes the tackle of Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

It hasn't been a quick transition for the Raiders' biggest free-agent acquisition. Little (so to speak) of his all-around strong play that he showcased with the Rams has shown up. Leading to his being a Buster four times this season and Top Baller once. He was most well known for his work in coverage for the Rams. Yet so far this season he has yet to record so much as a pass breakup, let alone an interception.

Buster: DT Maliek Collins

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) warms up during an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)

Speaking of big defensive additions this offseason. Collins was considered by some -- including yours truly -- to be an underrated acquisition for the Raiders. Thus far he has been utterly irrelevant. He was supposed to be the key to this defense. Which, honestly, might still be the case, which would explain the overall poor play of the Raiders defense. If they go as Collins goes, no wonder the defense can't stop anyone. This season Collins has just nine combined tackles and one QB hit, putting him as easily the worst starting defensive lineman on the team in terms of production.

Buster: OT Sam Young

Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Sam Young (70) blocks for quarterback Derek Carr (4) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With Trent Brown missing all but one game this season, Sam Young has been asked to step up at right tackle. The results have been less than stellar. Young came in for Brown on the fourth snap of the season opener. Then Young lasted a total of 11 snaps before leaving with an injury. Leaving with an injury has been a recurring theme for Young this season. If that were the only problem, it would be one thing, but the past couple of weeks he's been getting eaten up on the edge. Even with the Browns and Chargers missing their best pass rushers, Young was beaten for several hits and sacks on Derek Carr. Last week's sack on Carr was a strip that allowed the Chargers to add a field goal just before the half.