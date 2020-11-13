The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: Round 1 resumes and Round 2 begins at Augusta National

Raiders 2020 midseason awards: Top newcomer, breakout player, best position group, more

Levi Damien
·7 min read

We’re at the halfway point of the season. The Raiders are 5-3 and on a trajectory toward the playoffs. So, let’s hand out some midseason awards.

Rookie of the midseason: WR Henry Ruggs III

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs from Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) during a 72-yard touchdown reception in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

This was a tough choice. Mainly because the Raiders have gotten very little from this draft class as a whole. And with an offseason, there aren't any undrafted rookies on the team either. Ruggs has ten catches for 220 yards and a TD. No one else has even played enough to be considered. Damon Arnette and Bryan Edwards have been injured much of the first part of the season. At this point, it's anyone's race for Raiders Rookie of the Year honors.

Top Newcomer: WR Nelson Agholor

ADDS THAT THE TOUCHDOWN WAS LATER NULLIFIED - Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. The touchdown was later nullified by an illegal formation penalty. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

A revelation for this team. Agholor wasn't even a starter to begin the season, but every time he's stepped on the field he's looked like the best outside receiver on the team. He has been surprisingly dependable and gives the Raiders the deep threat receiver they need until Henry Ruggs can find his sea legs. His 20.4 yards per catch and 5 touchdowns bear out his deep threat abilities

Breakout player: QB Derek Carr

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates a first down rush against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of the NFL game at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Raiders defeated the Browns 16-6. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

This one might surprise some people considering how long Derek Carr has been in the league. But so be it. We had been talking about what happened to the 2016 Derek Carr for so long, it was looking like we'd never see that player again. As of now, he is on pace to beat the numbers he put up in 2016 and with an easier schedule the rest of the way, he could lead them to a similar record if he keeps it up.

Comeback Player: RG Gabe Jackson

Oct 29, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Oakland Raiders offensive guard Gabe Jackson (66) jogs on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

This past offseason reports were swirling that the Raiders were looking to trade Jackson to dump his sizable cap hit. That trade never happened, possibly because the Raiders never got an offer they liked enough to pull the trigger. This season he's finally back to playing at the level that earned him that contract because he's finally healthy again. Now he's playing some of the best football of his career.

Most disappointing addition: DT Maliek Collins

Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) stretches during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Henderson, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool)

He was supposed to be the "key" to the Raiders defense after putting up an astounding 48 pressures for the Cowboys last season. We haven't seen any of that this season. He has just nine combined tackles, none for a loss and one quarterback hit with no sacks despite starting seven games. This defense has been horrifically bad in part because they aren't getting the pass rush Collins was supposed to bring. The entire defense has just nine sacks.

Best position group: Interior offensive line

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) lines up on the ball against Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

This group is led by the ever-present steady hand of center Rodney Hudson. He is the only Raiders offensive lineman to play every snap this season. The tackle positions, in particular, have had major injury issues, but the unit has been surprisingly solid and it's thanks to the trio in the middle of Hudson, Jackson, and Denzelle Good.

Best game: Week 5 vs Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with teammate Darren Waller (83) after catching a 59-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Derek Carr hadn't won at Arrowhead in his entire career. Six straight losses. The team hadn't won there in seven-straight trips. That streak ended in week five with Carr shaking off that demon and the offense blowing up for 40 points on the reigning Super Bowl champs. It's still the only loss the Chiefs have suffered this season.

Special teams player: K Daniel Carlson

Las Vegas Raiders players celebrate after kicker Daniel Carlson (2) scored a 54 yard field goal against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Carlson and AJ Cole enter their second season together. That's important because Cole is Carlson's holder and it would seem the two have found their rhythm. Carlson is off to an even better start than he had in 2018 when he hit 15 straight and 16 of 17. Of those 16 field goals, he had three outside 50 yards. He has already hit three outside 50 yards this season. This after not hitting a single field goal outside 50 yards last season on two attempts. He has also hit 17 of 19 total field goals this season with one of those falling victim to a brutal crosswind in Cleveland.

MVP: LG Denzelle Good

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Yeah, I said it. Good has been an absolute savior for this team. Stepping in at right tackle in the middle of the opener despite not having taken a single snap at that spot in two years with the Raiders. Then filling in at left guard when Richie Incognito went down. He was supposed to be a backup this season and has missed a grand total of 18 snaps. Good has been downright incredible for this team.

Unsung heroes

Week 1 vs Panthers:

Nov 8, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham (89) in the end zone on the game's final play at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 31-26. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

with three rushing touchdowns Week 2 vs Saints: TE Darren Waller with 12 catches for 105 yards and a TD. Week 5 vs Chiefs: HC Jon Gruden shocked the world with a fearless aerial assault game plan that blew the doors off the Chiefs. Week 8 vs Browns: CB Lamarcus Joyner broke up two consecutive passes for Jarvis Landry in the end zone to help seal the win. Week 9 vs the Chargers: CB Isaiah Johnson came off the bench to man up on WR Mike Williams and 6-8 tight end Donald Parham on consecutive fade passes in the final six seconds to hold on for the win.

Latest Stories

  • Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player demand action to curb striking distance at Augusta

    After hitting the opening ceremonial drives at Augusta on the first day of the 84th Masters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player used their legendary status to demand action from the game’s governing bodies to stop the ball going so far. In an impassioned set of pleas that will surely make the R & A and US Golf Association sit up and take notice as the distance issue intensifies, Player expressed his fears that unless something was done, pros would be hitting 500-yard drives. Nicklaus is adamant that the R & A and USGA will soon introduce a reined-back ball, although claims not to know the specifics. The next stage of the R & A’s and USGA’s Distance Insights Project has been delayed until March, due to the pandemic, but they are then expected to speed up the process. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said on Wednesday: “We are hopeful with the studies that have been ongoing for some time that we’re coming close to a call to action.” Nicklaus concurred. “I believe they probably would have brought it back this year if it wasn’t for Covid, or at least they would have thought about it or got serious about bringing it back,” he said. “Both the USGA and the R & A said they’re serious about it. They have to make some changes with it, otherwise all the old golf courses, all the strategy and everything else that you’ve had on golf courses, is gone. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.” Player went further, painting an almost apocalyptic picture. “This is something Jack and I have been advocating for I don’t know how long,” he said. “They’ve got to cut the ball back, and they will. Otherwise they’re going to drive this first green at Augusta. In fact, [Bryson] DeChambeau, if it was not this wet weather, if it was firm, he’d drive it on the green, and take a three-wood and put it on the third green. “We’re seeing things we never thought of, and we’re in our infancy. You’ve got players coming along that will carry the ball past where DeChambeau ends up now. I said 20, 25 years ago that players would be hitting the ball 400 yards, and I was scoffed at. Now I don’t know how far the ball can go, I don’t know what the limit may be, but don’t be surprised if you see them hit it 500 yards because these guys are so big and so strong, it’s frightening.” The big obstacle is the threat of litigation from the equipment-makers. “Bifurcation” was thought to be the favoured option, with the R & A and USGA jointly publishing a survey hinting that the notion of different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table. “No, they’ll change it for everybody,” Nicklaus said. “They don’t want to bifurcate golf balls. I don’t know what they’re developing, but my guess it’s a ball that the faster the club-head speed, the progression is less as you go down. If you swing at 125 miles an hour, you’ll be limited to this distance. If you swing at 100 miles an hour, you won’t lose as much distance. If you go to 90, you won’t lose hardly any distance.” Nicklaus was also asked about the American election, but declined to talk about it. Nicklaus gave President Trump a ringing endorsement a few weeks ago, advising fellow Americans to vote for him over Joe Biden. However, when asked if Trump should now accept defeat graciously, Nicklaus replied: “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics.”

  • These Teams Are Reportedly on James Harden's Trade Wishlist

    Rumors are flying that James Harden is on the way out of Houston. The latest tip claims Harden has put together a list of teams he would like to play for.

  • Round 1: Casey leads, Woods in hunt as field plays catch-up

    Considering all the things they do control, it’s comforting to know the weather remains beyond the reach of the green jackets at Augusta National. Already short on daylight after the pandemic pushed the Masters back from April to November, they looked on helplessly as early thunderstorms stole three precious hours and turned Round 1 into something resembling one-half. When darkness halted play at 5:30 p.m. EST, there were 44 players still on the course and 48 who’d turned in complete scorecards, led by 43-year-old Englishman Paul Casey, with Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas (who only played 10 holes on Thursday) two strokes back.

  • NFL coordinator calls Carson Wentz 'atrocious', rips Eagles' coaching hierarchy

    It's no secret that the Eagles' first eight games were ugly, and the team's standing around the league is not looking too great. By Adam Hermann

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • Someone wagered $99,000 on the Packers to beat the Jaguars, at -1100 odds

    The Packers seem to be a sure thing this weekend. At least one bettor thinks so. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $99,000 wager on the Packers to beat the Jaguars with the William Hill sports book in Nevada. At odds of -1100, the bet will pay a mere $9,000 if the [more]

  • Frank Reich and his staff show their brilliance in Colts' huge win over Titans

    The Colts are 6-3, tied for first place and might have the NFL coach of the year, too.

  • Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player describe teary, emotional Tiger Woods at Champions Dinner

    Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player said Tiger Woods displayed rare emotion on Tuesday at the Masters Champions Dinner.

  • Naomi Osaka's boyfriend thought he could beat her at tennis; it didn't go well

    It has to go over the net, Cordae.

  • Masters 2020, second round: live score and latest updates from Augusta

    Masters 2020 full leaderboard Play starts on day two at 12.30pm GMT Betting on the Masters? Get the latest offers here DeChambeau discovers Augusta will humble the vainglorious Leader Casey proves the old guard can match big-hitting youth Woods serves up reminder of why you can never write him off

  • The Masters 2020: Second-round tee times, TV and streaming info from Augusta National

    Paul Casey holds the overnight lead at Augusta; roughly half the field still needs to complete first round before Friday's second round can begin.

  • Masters leaderboard 2020: Highlights from Tiger Woods' strong first round

    Tiger Woods' pursuit of a sixth green jacket is off to a strong start.

  • Tiger Woods to Andy Ogletree: Wish I could stay in Crow's Nest this week

    Andy Ogletree's 1-over 73 alongside Tiger Woods on Thursday at the Masters was highlighted by some good conversation, including about the Crow's Nest.

  • Frank Reich on Al-Quadin Muhammad ejection: We don’t condone that

    Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was ejected late in Thursday night’s win over the Titans, and coach Frank Reich said that although he didn’t see exactly what happened, he takes it seriously. Muhammad punched Titans tackle Ty Sambrailo in the closing minutes, after the game was essentially over. “I asked the official afterwards about the [more]

  • 2020 NBA Draft: Five players Celtics could trade for on Draft night

    Danny Ainge is no stranger to Draft night deals. And considering he's armed with three first-round picks as well as a second, could he make more trades next week? Chris Forsberg and Rob Snyder identify some targets the Celtics could trade for.

  • Studs and duds from Colts’ 34-17 win over Titans

    Studs and duds from the Week 10 win.

  • Isiah Thomas rehashes rivalry with Michael Jordan: ‘I was dominant over him’

    It looks like former NBA star Isiah Thomas wants it known that he was better on the court than Michael Jordan. The Detroit Pistons star is rehashing an old beef he had with the Chicago Bulls champion back in the early 1990s. Newsweek reported that on Tuesday, Thomas spoke with Club Shay Shay host Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports about their bumpy history and who was the better player.

  • J.J. Watt joins chorus of support for Texans executive reportedly fired for lack of 'cultural fit'

    NFL media rallied behind fired Texans media executive Amy Palcic on Wednesday.

  • Stephen A. Smith: Chris Paul doesn’t want to join the Lakers

    Rajon Rondo was amazing for the Lakers in the postseason but that play may merit a raise in the open market, with many wondering about LeBron’s friend Chris Paul in Oklahoma City. But as Paul is the centerpiece of ongoing trade discussions with the Suns. It’s become known that Paul never wanted to be a part of the Lakers, particularly after the Lakers won the championship this season. The reason he doesn’t want to go to the Lakers is they’re already established, already accomplished. , ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

  • White Sox release statement after manager Tony La Russa was charged with DUI

    CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox released a statement Thursday regarding the legal proceedings involving new manager Tony La Russa, who was charged with driving under the influence after a February arrest in Arizona. "As Tony La Russa's attorney said in his statement, Tony deserves all the assumptions and protections granted to everyone in a court of law, especially while this is a pending ...