Raiders 2020 midseason awards: Top newcomer, breakout player, best position group, more

We’re at the halfway point of the season. The Raiders are 5-3 and on a trajectory toward the playoffs. So, let’s hand out some midseason awards.

Rookie of the midseason: WR Henry Ruggs III

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs from Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) during a 72-yard touchdown reception in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

This was a tough choice. Mainly because the Raiders have gotten very little from this draft class as a whole. And with an offseason, there aren't any undrafted rookies on the team either. Ruggs has ten catches for 220 yards and a TD. No one else has even played enough to be considered. Damon Arnette and Bryan Edwards have been injured much of the first part of the season. At this point, it's anyone's race for Raiders Rookie of the Year honors.

Top Newcomer: WR Nelson Agholor

ADDS THAT THE TOUCHDOWN WAS LATER NULLIFIED - Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. The touchdown was later nullified by an illegal formation penalty. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

A revelation for this team. Agholor wasn't even a starter to begin the season, but every time he's stepped on the field he's looked like the best outside receiver on the team. He has been surprisingly dependable and gives the Raiders the deep threat receiver they need until Henry Ruggs can find his sea legs. His 20.4 yards per catch and 5 touchdowns bear out his deep threat abilities

Breakout player: QB Derek Carr

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates a first down rush against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of the NFL game at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Raiders defeated the Browns 16-6. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

This one might surprise some people considering how long Derek Carr has been in the league. But so be it. We had been talking about what happened to the 2016 Derek Carr for so long, it was looking like we'd never see that player again. As of now, he is on pace to beat the numbers he put up in 2016 and with an easier schedule the rest of the way, he could lead them to a similar record if he keeps it up.

Comeback Player: RG Gabe Jackson

Oct 29, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Oakland Raiders offensive guard Gabe Jackson (66) jogs on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

This past offseason reports were swirling that the Raiders were looking to trade Jackson to dump his sizable cap hit. That trade never happened, possibly because the Raiders never got an offer they liked enough to pull the trigger. This season he's finally back to playing at the level that earned him that contract because he's finally healthy again. Now he's playing some of the best football of his career.

Most disappointing addition: DT Maliek Collins

Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) stretches during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Henderson, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool)

He was supposed to be the "key" to the Raiders defense after putting up an astounding 48 pressures for the Cowboys last season. We haven't seen any of that this season. He has just nine combined tackles, none for a loss and one quarterback hit with no sacks despite starting seven games. This defense has been horrifically bad in part because they aren't getting the pass rush Collins was supposed to bring. The entire defense has just nine sacks.

Best position group: Interior offensive line

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) lines up on the ball against Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

This group is led by the ever-present steady hand of center Rodney Hudson. He is the only Raiders offensive lineman to play every snap this season. The tackle positions, in particular, have had major injury issues, but the unit has been surprisingly solid and it's thanks to the trio in the middle of Hudson, Jackson, and Denzelle Good.

Best game: Week 5 vs Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with teammate Darren Waller (83) after catching a 59-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Derek Carr hadn't won at Arrowhead in his entire career. Six straight losses. The team hadn't won there in seven-straight trips. That streak ended in week five with Carr shaking off that demon and the offense blowing up for 40 points on the reigning Super Bowl champs. It's still the only loss the Chiefs have suffered this season.

Special teams player: K Daniel Carlson

Las Vegas Raiders players celebrate after kicker Daniel Carlson (2) scored a 54 yard field goal against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Carlson and AJ Cole enter their second season together. That's important because Cole is Carlson's holder and it would seem the two have found their rhythm. Carlson is off to an even better start than he had in 2018 when he hit 15 straight and 16 of 17. Of those 16 field goals, he had three outside 50 yards. He has already hit three outside 50 yards this season. This after not hitting a single field goal outside 50 yards last season on two attempts. He has also hit 17 of 19 total field goals this season with one of those falling victim to a brutal crosswind in Cleveland.

MVP: LG Denzelle Good

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Yeah, I said it. Good has been an absolute savior for this team. Stepping in at right tackle in the middle of the opener despite not having taken a single snap at that spot in two years with the Raiders. Then filling in at left guard when Richie Incognito went down. He was supposed to be a backup this season and has missed a grand total of 18 snaps. Good has been downright incredible for this team.

Unsung heroes

Week 1 vs Panthers:

Nov 8, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham (89) in the end zone on the game's final play at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 31-26. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

with three rushing touchdowns Week 2 vs Saints: TE Darren Waller with 12 catches for 105 yards and a TD. Week 5 vs Chiefs: HC Jon Gruden shocked the world with a fearless aerial assault game plan that blew the doors off the Chiefs. Week 8 vs Browns: CB Lamarcus Joyner broke up two consecutive passes for Jarvis Landry in the end zone to help seal the win. Week 9 vs the Chargers: CB Isaiah Johnson came off the bench to man up on WR Mike Williams and 6-8 tight end Donald Parham on consecutive fade passes in the final six seconds to hold on for the win.