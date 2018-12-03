Raiders' 2019 opponents include Khalil Mack, Bears and awful reminder originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Well, it's official: The Oakland Raiders' 2018 season is, for all rights and purposes, is over. But their 2019 schedule will contain a slap-in-the-face reminder of the mess this year has been.

Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs eliminated the 2-10 Raiders from playoff contention, so all that's left to play for is draft pick positioning and current player evaluation. Oakland's list of 2019 opponents is pretty much set, too, with the expection of two, which will be based on the AFC North and AFC East teams that finish in the same division standings spot as the Raiders. In other words, last-place finishers.

But one team the Raiders are guaranteed to see next season is the Chicago Bears. They have a linebacker whom Raiders fans know.

That's right: Khalil Mack, whose trade to Chicago sparked this gigantic disaster of an Oakland season, could be back at the Coliseum sometime in 2019. As a Bear. Wreaking havoc on Derek Carr and the Raiders' still-developing offense.

We say "could" because the Raiders have played international games in 2014 (London), 2016 (Mexico City), 2017 (Mexico City) and 2018 (London). So, it's fair to expect the team to be scheduled abroad in 2019, and the Bears are a perfect opponent for that contest because they wouldn't want to give up a home game. Playing the Raiders in Mexico, London or elsewhere could be a good way to force the Bears to play an international game.

So, while Raiders fans shudder at the thought of Mack truckin' the Silver and Black, check out the list of 2019 Oakland opponents as it stands now. The NFL typically announces dates for each game during draft week in April.

2019 Raiders Opponents

HOME

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Same-place finisher in AFC North (Cleveland Browns, as of now)

















AWAY

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Same-place finisher in AFC East (New York Jets, as of now)















