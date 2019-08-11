How Raiders' 2019 draft picks fared in their first NFL action vs. Rams

OAKLAND – The Raiders didn't play veteran starters in their exhibition opener. Their rookie class saw some action, including NFL draft picks expected to make an immediate impact.

Running back Josh Jacobs was the lone exception, sitting out to avoid contact in games that don't matter.

Every other draft pick played at least a little, and found it positive to get feet wet early in the preseason.

"I'm so happy that's over with, for real," No. 4 overall pick Clelin Ferrell said. "You get those jitters out. You feel like you're thinking too much. I got to get out there and finally play on an NFL field, play an NFL game. Going against somebody else, that was the best part about it. It was great to go against competition, really get in game situations. Go out and do the things you can't really simulate in practice. Going against different sets before the pre-snap read, stuff like that. I was really, really happy that I went out there."

Let's take a look at how the rookies fared in their first NFL action, understanding, of course, that experience matters far more than stats at this point:

DE Clelin Ferrell

The Raiders' top pick played 32 snaps, mostly off the edge. He moved inside some, which is where he started before making a key third-down stop in the first half. Ferrell will be an every-down player this season, and he showed functional strength and power. He had two tackles, both considered run stops by analytics site Pro Football Focus, and a quarterback pressure.

"I feel like I played pretty well, decent," Ferrell said. "I left a lot of money on the table; that was the biggest thing. I feel like our whole group views this as a missed opportunity. For me, it was more so, not thinking so much. I feel like I was thinking a lot with everything being so new out there. I feel like it was OK, I didn't have a lot of mental errors or things like that so I feel like it was a good day. The best part about it is I have a lot, a lot, a lot of room to grow so I'm excited."

RB Josh Jacobs

This year's feature back was held out, but Gruden said Jacobs could see action next week against Arizona.

S Johnathan Abram

The No. 27 overall pick started the game, and played 14 snaps before being removed for health preservation. He had two tackles in limited work, and wasn't targeted in coverage.

CB Trayvon Mullen

The second-round draft pick started at left cornerback and played 31 snaps. He was targeted twice and didn't allow a reception. He forced an incompletion early, hitting his man hard to pop the ball free. It's clear from Saturday's game and training camp practices that he can compete at the NFL level, using length and speed along with noticeable physicality to his advantage.

DE Maxx Crosby

The Eastern Michigan alum started and played 13 snaps off the edge, with one tackle and a quarterback pressure, an effort abbreviated by a fracture in his hand. Crosby tweeted that he will be okay after the game and defensive linemen can often play with casts on their hands and remain effective.

TE Foster Moreau

The LSU product started the game and played 15 snaps. He had an eight-yard reception, and was penalized once. The Raiders hope he can function well as the team's primary in-line tight end, though competition will come from Derek Carrier and Luke Willson.

CB Isaiah Johnson

The Houston alum started, but didn't play long. He got inadvertently kicked in the head by a teammate and was diagnosed with a concussion.

WR Hunter Renfrow

The fifth-round draft pick -- the overwhelming favorite to be the primary slot receiver -- played just 13 snaps and was targeted once without a catch. He'll see more action against the Cardinals, when veteran starters play for the first time.

DE Quinton Bell

The raw defensive end was able to play 23 snaps, primarily in passing situations. He had a quarterback pressure and assisted on two tackles. Preseason experience will be valuable for the converted receiver, who might end up on the practice squad if the Raiders can get him there.

