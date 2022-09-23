Raiders are 2.5 point favorites over the Titans in Week 3

Despite being 2-0, the Las Vegas Raiders are 2.5-point favorites on the road in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, according to Tipico Sportsbook. That is a bit surprising considering the Titans were the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season and still have one of the better rosters in the NFL.

The Raiders have had a lot of success as road favorites over the last few years, but that was under John Gruden and Rich Bisaccia. But this line has more to do with the Titans than the Raiders.

The Titans are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games against AFC opponents. For whatever reason, they just haven’t matched up all that well against conference opponents. The Titans have also really struggled to score recently, as they are averaging just 14.3 points in their last three games.

Oddsmakers believe this will be a close game, but they expect the Raiders to win. If this game were in Las Vegas, the Raiders would be anywhere from 5 to 5.5. point favorites at home.

Look for this contest to be very low-scoring, but for the Raiders to ultimately get the job done on the road. We will take them to win a 20-17 game in Nashville.

