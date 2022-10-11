Raiders take 14-0 lead with Darren Waller standing on sideline with hamstring injury
Raiders tight end Darren Waller played most of the team’s offensive snaps on their first two drives. He stood on the sideline for the third drive.
Waller has a hamstring injury and is questionable to return, the team announced.
He was on the practice report last week with a shoulder injury but had no designation for the game after practicing fully all week.
Waller has no catches, and Davante Adams has only one for a 58-yard touchdown. But Adams drew 48 yards in pass interference penalties on the Chiefs’ secondary on the team’s third drive.
Adams got Rashad Fenton for a 25-yard pass interference penalty on third-and-four at the Kansas City 42. Two snaps later, rookie Jaylen Watson didn’t turn around in the end zone on an underthrown pass intended for Adams. The 23-yard penalty set up the Raiders at the 1-yard line.
Josh Jacobs ran it in from there.
It has the Raiders off to a 14-0 lead on the Chiefs, who have not trailed at home by 14 points since Week 5 last year when they lost to the Bills 38-20.
The Chiefs have ruled out defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton with a knee injury.
