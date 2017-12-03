Raiders take 10-7 lead to halftime

The Raiders looked like they were going to give up their lead just before halftime due to a special teams snafu, but Khalil Mack ensured that the second quarter would end without the Giants putting any more points on the board.

Mack sacked Giants quarterback Geno Smith and stripped him of the ball a couple of plays after a Marquette King punt attempt was obliterated by Giants fullback Shane Smith running through the middle untouched. King went down inside the Raiders’ 10-yard-line, but the golden opportunity fizzled when Mack beat right tackle Chad Wheeler and forced the turnover.

That leaves the score 10-7 after a half that saw the Raiders offense struggle without starting wide receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree. Marshawn Lynch had a 51-yard touchdown run on the third play of the game, but the Raiders have only managed 110 other yards against a game Giants defense.

Smith put together an 11-play touchdown drive at the end of the first quarter that featured a couple of nice hookups with rookie tight end Evan Engram. The ensuing Oakland drive ended when the Giants stuffed Lynch near midfield on a fourth down run, but the Giants again failed to take advantage when Smith lost the ball on a sack. It was Bruce Irvin this time and the Raiders turned that into the field goal that accounts for their halftime lead.