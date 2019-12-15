Raiders get out to 10-3 lead on Jaguars

The Raiders are going out in style.

In their last game in Oakland before next year’s move to Las Vegas, the Raiders got out to a 10-3 lead over the Jaguars in the first quarter.

The touchdown came in true Raiders fashion, with Derek Carr hitting Tyrell Williams for a 40-yard score.

They close the season at the Chargers and at the Broncos, so this is the last chance for Oakland fans to say goodbye to their team, and for the moment at least, it’s a fond farewell.