The Raiders and Charges will both get into the postseason with a tie.

But that’s not what either team is playing for to start the game.

Las Vegas turned a fumble into a touchdown, with quarterback Derek Carr hitting Hunter Renfrow for the receiver’s eighth touchdown of the season to take a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Carr missed a deep throw to receiver Zay Jones on third-and-12 from the Las Vegas 36, which set up a punt.

But Chargers returner Andre Roberts fumbled the return when he was hit by Tyron Johnson. Divine Deablo picked up the loose ball to set up Las Vegas at Los Angeles’ 23-yard line.

Carr and Jones kept the drive going with a 2-yard completion on fourth-and-2 from the L.A. 15. And a couple of plays later, Carr hit Renfrow with a 12-yard touchdown pass. Renfrow shook off the Chargers’ defensive back with his terrific route.

Kicker Daniel Carlson had put the Raiders up 3-0 with a 24-yard field goal on the opening drive.

The Chargers have been sloppy to start Sunday’s game and will need to get back on track quickly.

Raiders take 10-0 lead with Hunter Renfrow’s 12-yard touchdown catch originally appeared on Pro Football Talk