Raiders are 0-4 when leading by double digits at halftime, all other NFL teams are 59-6

A double-digit halftime lead in the NFL is usually pretty safe. Unless the Raiders have the lead.

Thursday night’s loss to the Rams makes the Raiders a shocking 0-4 in games in which they have a lead of at least 10 points at halftime:

In Week Two, the Raiders led the Cardinals 20-0 at halftime. The Cardinals ended up winning 29-23 in overtime.

In Week Five, the Raiders led the Chiefs 20-10 at halftime. The Chiefs ended up winning 30-29.

In Week Nine, the Raiders led the Jaguars 20-10 at halftime. The Jaguars ended up winning 27-20.

In Week 14, the Raiders led the Rams 13-3 at halftime. The Rams ended up winning 17-16.

How rare is it to blow a double-digit halftime lead? So rare that the Raiders have almost as many such losses as the other 31 NFL teams combined: All other NFL teams are 59-6 this season when up by double digits at halftime.

The Raiders have been competitive in almost every game they’ve played this season, but their inability to hold leads is a black mark on Josh McDaniels’ first year at the helm.

