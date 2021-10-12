Raider Nation reacts to head coach Jon Gruden's resignation
Las Vegas Raider fans are saying goodbye to Jon Gruden. On Monday, Gruden formally announced that he would be resigning from his position as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jon Gruden resigned on Monday night, but the coach still hadn't finalized a settlement agreement with the Raiders upon his exit.
One day after Jon Gruden resigned as the head coach of the Raiders in light of homophobic and misogynistic emails, he also lost an endorsement deal.
Jon Gruden has resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after racist and homophobic emails were uncovered from Gruden’s past. Also, why is Southwest Airlines cancelling another round of flights? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
Jon Gruden is no longer the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after racist, sexist, and homophobic emails surfaced in the Washington Football Team investigation. On Monday Night Football, the Ravens came from behind against the Colts in overtime thanks to Calais Campbell’s timely FG block and Lamar Jackson making some history. In the MLB Playoffs, the Boston Red Sox eliminated the Tampa Bay Rays, the Atlanta Braves took a 2-1 NLDS lead over the Milwaukee Braves, and the San Francisco Giants took a 2-1 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Plus, one of the most incredible win-streaks in game show history comes to an end.
All Nassib has done since his historic admission this summer is play pretty well for the Raiders. People like Gruden could learn a lot from him, if they're capable of learning to shed their prejudices at all.
Yahoo Sports Reporter, Charles Robinson joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest as Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails.
