Rahm suffers foot injury before US Open

Jon Rahm had previously ruled out joining LIV but signed up in December [Getty Images]

World number seven Jon Rahm withdrew after just six holes of the second round of LIV Golf Houston on Saturday suffering with an infection in his left foot.

It is unclear how the injury will affect Rahm, who won the US Open 2021, with this year's tournament beginning next week.

Rahm was limping during his three-under-par first round on Friday.

It had been reported that Rahm was suffering from a cut between two of his toes.

The 29-year-old, who also won the 2023 Masters, is due to hold a media conference on Tuesday in the build-up to the US Open which begins on 13 June at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

Rahm is in his first year on the LIV Tour after leaving the PGA Tour in December.

He finished in joint 45th place at this year's Masters and missed the cut at last month's PGA Championship.