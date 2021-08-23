Rahm favored to win delayed Northern Trust

Will Gray
·2 min read
Will Gray
·2 min read
Tropical Storm Henri has pushed the conclusion of The Northern Trust until Monday (at least). But whenever the final round of the first playoff event actually takes place, Jon Rahm is favored to take home the trophy.

Players knew heading into Saturday's third round that there would be no golf played Sunday, with a rare tropical system barreling toward the Northeast. Heavy winds an steady rain battered Liberty National Golf Club in northern New Jersey for much of Sunday, and while PGA Tour officials expected to begin play at 7:30 a.m. ET Monday morning that plan was delayed by four hours through a series of early-morning postponements.

The Tour remains hopeful that play can conclude Monday, but Tour commissioner Jay Monahan informed players over the weekend via memo that they would stick around until Tuesday if necessary to ensure the first of three playoff events featured a 72-hole finish. Only the top 70 players in the points race will continue to this week's BMW Championship, being played at Caves Valley in Maryland.

The latest delay means the leaders are now expected to tee off at 1:42 p.m., with Rahm and Cameron Smith sharing the lead at 16 under. Fresh off his first Tour win, Erik van Rooyen will join them in the final group, one shot off the pace, while Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are two shots back at 14 under.

Smith missed a putt for a possible 59 during the third round, but he's still chasing the world No. 1 according to oddsmakers. The folks at PointsBet Sportsbook have Rahm as a clear favorite, as the Spaniard looks to bounce back from an unexpected COVID-19 diagnosis that knocked him out of the Olympics in a similar fashion to his U.S. Open triumph that followed a withdrawal from the Memorial.

Here's a look at the updated odds heading into what will likely be a soggy final round, whenever it actually takes place:

Updated odds to win The Northern Trust (via PointsBet)

+140: Jon Rahm

+300: Cameron Smith

+750: Justin Thomas

+1200: Tony Finau, Erik van Rooyen

+1800: Viktor Hovland

+3300: Shane Lowry

+5000: Brooks Koepka

+6600: Corey Conners

+7000: Xander Schauffele

+8000: Tom Hoge

+10000: Harold Varner III

+12500: Sam Burns

+15000: Cameron Tringale

+30000: Keith Mitchell

+40000: Sungjae Im

