Rahm excited to watch his bride walk down the aisle

NASSAU, Bahamas — As Jon Rahm prepares to defend his title this week at Albany Golf Course, he will also be playing his final tournament as a single man.

Rahm is set to marry fiancée Kelley Cahill next week in a Catholic ceremony in Rahm’s home church in Bilbao, Spain.

Asked what he was looking forward to the most about the big day, the 25-year-old Rahm cracked a couple of jokes – “I could say so many bad stuff right now” and “I'm really looking forward to writing all those checks to pay for it” – before delivering a moving response.

“All jokes aside, I think the part I'm looking forward to – in Spain, it's going to be a Catholic wedding, a church that I basically grew up going to with my grandma, and it's a really special place for all people of the City of Bilbao,” Rahm said. “And I think when I see those doors open and see her walking down the aisle for the first time, I think it's going to be what I'm looking forward to the most, that first moment of seeing her walk down the aisle.

“There's so many possible parts of the day I could mention, but I think that's the single moment probably that I'm looking forward to the most.”

The world No. 3 gifted Cahill quite the wedding present after winning the Race to Dubai and its $5 million prize two weeks ago, but his words Tuesday likely earned him a few more brownie points with the future Mrs. Rahm.