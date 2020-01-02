Raheem Mostert's versatility shown by leading 49ers in three categories

The 49ers surprised a lot of people by putting together a 13-3 season and earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Kyle Shanahan's club has been able to win games in a multitude of different ways, getting winning contributions from everyone on the roster. Among the biggest surprises of the season was the massive role running back Raheem Mostert played in the Niners' success.

Mostert entered the season as the fourth running back on the depth chart behind Jerick McKinnon, Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida. But McKinnon went on injured reserve before the season started and Mostert worked his way into the running back rotation, rising from special teams contributor to the team's leading rusher.

Mostert's versatility can best be summed up in the fact that he led the team in rushing yards, touchdowns and special teams tackles. The 27-year-old rushed for 772 yards, eight touchdowns and recorded 14 total special teams tackles this season.

The willingness of everyone to buy into their role is part of the reason the 49ers rolled over almost every team in their way during the regular season.

Mostert and the Niners will take the bye week to rest before preparing to face the lowest remaining NFC seed next Saturday in the divisional round.

