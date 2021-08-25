Raheem Mostert's confidence 'skyrocketing' for 49ers' 2021 season

Mostert's confidence 'skyrocketing' heading into 49ers' season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For Raheem Mostert and the 49ers, 2020 certainly was a season to forget.

The 29-year-old running back was primed for a breakout year, only to miss half the season due to knee and ankle injuries.

Fast forward to this summer, and Mostert once again is healthy and preparing for what could finally be his breakout season.

“My confidence level has skyrocketed," Mostert told the "Tiki and Tierney" show. "I had a bit of a downfall last year but I still try and gain some positives.

"Only playing eight games and still having (521 rushing yards), still being able to produce at a high level even though I was out for half the season. That really just translated with me. Hey look, if I were to stay healthy like I was supposed to last year, the sky is the limit."

Mostert burst onto the scene during the 49ers' 2019 playoff run. His biggest claim to fame was his monstrous 220-yard, four-touchdown performance in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.

Averaging an impressive 5.6 yards per attempt throughout his career, Mostert always has had the big-play ability. As the 49ers' lead back this season, the sky is the limit if he's able to stay healthy.

"I’m setting my bar high this year, even more so because I want to get back to that form during the Super Bowl run," Mostert said. "I gotta take all those things into account, whether it’s the mental aspect, the injuries and just taking care of my body more so than I did last year.

"It definitely adds an extra boost of confidence for me.”

The 49ers have one of, if not the best rushing offenses in all of football. If healthy, Mostert has an opportunity to become San Francisco's first 1,000-yard rusher since the ageless wonder Frank Gore (1,106 yards) in 2014.

