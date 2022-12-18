Raheem Mostert's best plays from 156-yard game Week 15

Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

TAMPA — If only we could be a fly pattern on the wall of the Bucs offensive meeting room, perhaps the mystery of the disappearing deep ball from the offense could be solved. In 381 completions this season — which leads the NFL for the second year in a row — 45-year-old Tom Brady has only attempted 38 throws of 20-plus air yards or more. Consequently, or perhaps as the result of a conscious ...