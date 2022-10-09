Raheem Mostert's best plays in 122-yard game Week 5
Watch the best plays by Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert's 122-yard game from Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.
How the Packers can beat Saquon Barkley and the Giants in London during Week 5.
The NFL has been hinting for years at the placement of a team in London. For the first time ever, the league has hinted at the possibility for a four-team division based in Europe. And this one didn’t come from some mid-level executive whose extemporaneous remark will later be walked back by 345 Park Avenue. [more]
How did we get here?
The Dolphins have lost two consecutive games after a 3-0 start. Now they're without Tagovailoa, Bridgewater, Armstead, Jackson, Howard and Jones.
Is Kyle Brandt spot on, or did he go too far?
The Lions broke a Patriots record Sunday that stood for 27 years, and it's not one Detroit will be proud to hold.
For the second straight week, referee Jerome Boger's incorrect roughing the passer call cost one team a chance to win a game.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
Running onto the field during an NFL game will get you slammed into the turf, no matter how old you are.
A questionable late penalty call against Atlanta killed any chance of a late-game rally in Tampa Bay.
Brandon Staley trusted his gut, the analytics and his offense. The Chargers coach defiantly defended his decision not to punt on fourth down with 1:14 remaining after Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 win over Cleveland when Browns rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left. With his team at its own 46 and clinging to its two-point lead, Staley called a timeout.
Josh Allen is on pace to absolutely smash the NFL's single-game record for passing yards.
What crossed Jimmy Garoppolo's mind after Trey Lance went down with an injury against the Seattle Seahawks?
The Packers gave up leads of 17-3 and 20-10 and lost to the Giants in a stunner in London on Sunday.
Alabama football defeated Texas A&M 24-20 on Saturday, preserved by a decisive final play Terrion Arnold says was tipped off by Jimbo Fisher.
Damian Lillards take provided somewhat of a different perspective on the punch Draymond Green dealt Jordan Poole during Warriors practice on Wednesday.
There’s been another shakeup at the top of the college football rankings.
Detroit Lions were outplayed, and Dan Campbell was outcoached in an embarrassing 29-0 loss to Patriots
The Giants rallied to surprise the Packers in London
Alabama's struggle against Texas A&M could open the door for Georgia to take back the No. 1 spot in the coaches poll. Or might it be Ohio State?